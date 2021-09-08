SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/7 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including no signs Punk is helping ratings, Punk takes shot at Nash, Chavo talks about Punk, Vince's birthday, full Raw review, more (144 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:24:05 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Aug. 23, 2011 episode features an in-depth look at the Raw ratings dropping below 3.0 this week from a variety of angles including the most alarming demographic drop. What might be the cause of Raw’s ratings decline? Is C.M. Punk part of the problem or solution? What steps might help WWE set a new course this fall?

•The Aug. 24, 2011 episode features a look at the headlines of the day including Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and NBC pilot on pro wrestling in the 1980s, Vince McMahon’s birthday, Todd Grisham moving on, a Hulk Hogan family porn movie spoof, Super Smackdown, Andre the Giant, and more.

•The Aug. 25, 2011 episode features a look at the headlines of the day including Ric Flair exposed as fiscally irresponsible, new data shows a very nice PPV buyrate bump for Money in the Bank, Punk takes a shot at Nash, Matt Hardy resurfaces, Diva has surgery, speculation that Brand Unification is coming, and more.

•The Aug. 26, 2011 episode features a correction on Money in the Bank PPV buyrate figure, Ric Flair threatens to sue over article, Impact Wrestling in-depth analysis, and Impact Wrestling ratings analysis.

•The Aug. 27, 2011 episode features analysis of the weekend headlines including the latest on Matt Hardy including Lita chiming in, an ROH Wrestler with some nasty comments about Hurricane Irene, updates on Undertaker and Mick Foley, Bret Hart endorses some WWE wrestlers and talks of a second book, Eric Bischoff embroiled in a lawsuit, Rey Mysterio updates his condition after surgery, and more

•The Aug. 28, 2011 episode features analysis of the weekend headlines including who had the most credibility-killing statement last week – Hogan or Flair? Also: Rey’s injury update, Chavo on Punk, Lawler returns, weekend happenings, and more.

•The Aug. 29, 2011 episode features a rundown and analysis of a news-filled Raw plus examination of the ramifications of Raw featuring all WWE wrestlers from both brands “for the foreseeable future.”

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO