VIP AUDIO 9/8 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam in Metlife Dome review, Kojima and Suzuki invade (28 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers the two-night event Wrestle Grand Slam in Metlife Stadium, Moxley’s match with Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, and Minoru Suzuki’s surprise appearance and subsequent Dynamite match. Also, the participants and the blocks for the G1 have been announced. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

