FREE PODCAST 12/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Bryant Williams and Britt Whitmire of Katie Vick’s Alive Alive join to chat the best/worst of Vince Russo, what made the incidents on screen so jarring with 2019 lenses, implications that last to this day, more (84 min)

December 14, 2019


SHOW SUMMARY: This week, the gents from Katie Vick’s Alive Alive – Britt Whitmire and Bryant Williams – join to talk the “best” of Vince Russo angles on Impact, WWE, and WCW. From the Dupps to Brawl for All to Beaver Cleavage to the reverse battle royal and everything in between, the trio break down what made each so distinct. The trio also try to connect the dots of a strange recurring theme in Russo’s storylines, which can either be considered ahead of their time or something that needed to never happen – you decide!

