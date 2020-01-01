NXT ON USA PRIMER 1/1: NXT 2019 Year-End Award Winners announced, Dusty Rhodes Classic teams announced

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

A special New Year’s Day edition of NXT takes place tonight on the USA Network as we find out who will take home the honours of NXT Overall Competitor and Match of the Year. Plus, this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic teams will be revealed. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Who will win the NXT Year-End Awards?

NXT wrestling fans have voted and tonight we will see who are the winners of the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards. Here are the list of awards that will be handed out. Overall Competitor of the Year, Male Competitor of the Year, Female Competitor of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Breakout Star of the Year, Future Star of the Year, Match of the Year, Rivalry of the Year and TakeOver of the Year. Who will come away with the awards?

The NXT Year-End Awards will be presented and the teams entering this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed on a special New Year’s Day edition of #WWENXT, tomorrow night at 8/7 C on @USA_Network!https://t.co/ByDUPpVCrw — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2019

(Amin’s Analysis: I like the concept as it good that the NXT wrestlers get awards after putting on some of the best matches of the year. Side note: I’m interested to see who wins the Female Competitor of the year. I would likes to see my favorite wrestler Io Shirai win.)

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Duos to be revealed

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic returns as the participants will be revealed tonight on NXT.

The #DustyClassic RETURNS to #WWENXT in 2020! Teams will be announced on the New Year’s Day edition of @WWENXT! https://t.co/jI4qTE42KH — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 19, 2019

(Amin’s Analysis: Looking forward to seeing who gets announced as the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament has always been great and it’s nice to see tag team wrestling showcased on NXT.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Roderick Strong defeated Austin Theory in a terrific match to retain the NXT North American Title. Shotzi Blackheart made her NXT debut but came up short in a fun wrestling match against Bianca BeLair.

Overall Thoughts

This will be a fun show to look back and see some of the great wrestling matches and moments from NXT. Will be interesting to see who gets announced for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. NXT should be back in full swing starting next week. Until then, Happy New Year everybody and thanks for reading PWTorch.

