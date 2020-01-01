1/1 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on year-end awards, Dusty Classic teams announced

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

WELLS’S NXT TV REPORT

JANUARY 1, 2020

TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Hosts: Cathy Kelley, Pat McAfee, Sam Roberts

Announcers: Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, Tom Phillips, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-Pat McAfee ran down NXT’s 2019. The women’s WarGames match was featured, as well as Rhea Ripley’s championship win, accompanied by a lot of shots of Undisputed Era with their title belts.

-Cathy Kelley announced that the #3 pick for match of the year was the four-way tag team ladder match at TakeOver XXV on June 1st where The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons, The Undisputed Era and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan to win the tag team championships. The match was joined in progress, leading into a commercial break. Upon return from break, the match picked up from Jaxson Ryker’s appearance and went to his exit, leading into another commercial. The remainder of the match was shown after, including the Profits celebrating in the crowd.

(Wells’s Analysis: As much fun as these four-way ladder affairs can be, they’re not really on my radar for match of the year. Still, there’s no denying the big moment for the Profits, and the awesome finish with Montez Ford’s long jump to the ladder)

-The hosts talked about the aftermath of the championship win, and their (supposed) rise on Raw.

Tag Team of the Year

Nominees: Street Profits, Grizzled Young Veterans, Viking Raiders, Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster, Undisputed Era.

WINNERS: The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly).

-All four members of the Undisputed Era walked to the ring at Full Sail (empty arena) where William Regal held the trophies for them. O’Reilly said maybe it should read “Collective of the year” since any two of them make a world-class tag team. They posed with their belts and the trophies.

(Wells’s Analysis: There’s really no argument against UE as the tag team of the year, so you might as well get it out of the way first)

Male Competitor of the Year

Nominees: Adam Cole, Walter, Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, Tyler Bate, Tommaso Ciampa.

WINNER: Adam Cole.

-Back at Full Sail, the four made another entrance, with Fish and O’Reilly still holding their awards. They riffed on Regal again and he took off. Cole looked into the camera and pledged to win the next few awards, and it would be renamed the Adam Cole Award. The guys shot from the hip and broke each other a little bit.

Female Competitor of the Year

Nominees: Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Toni Storm, Kay Lee Ray, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler.

-At Full Sail, Shayna entered the ring with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir hanging around. Regal handed her the award and moved on. She said no doubt. She’s the most dominant champion WWE has ever seen. And if you think losing the title would change that, think again.

-The hosts backed Shayna as the winner and Sam said she was probably more dangerous now than she’s ever been. Cathy hyped the Overall Competitor of the Year Award and said the next in our Match of the Year Countdown would be up next.

(Wells’s Analysis: As strong as 2019 was for the NXT roster, these are all foregone conclusions so far. There’s a bit of drama over which of them will be Overall Competitor of the Year, so at least there’s that. There’s been no mention yet of the announcement of the Dusty Classic teams yet tonight, which seems like another hook the show should cover)

Rivalry of the Year

WINNER: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano. Three minutes of recaps of their feud were shown. No other nominees were mentioned. Gargano went to the ring to get his award from William Regal, and he didn’t say anything before Adam Cole was announced as well, and he went to the ring without his UE brothers. Johnny told Adam it was his second year in a row winning the award, and obviously he gets involved with a lot of terrible people. Things got testy, as things tend to do. Gargano said he wishes his dad would’ve punched Cole in the face.

-Cathy Kelley announced the #2 choice for Match of the Year: the Women’s WarGames match. It was joined in progress with Rhea Ripley entering the ring to help Candice LeRae beat down Bianca Belair and Io Shirai. Kay Lee Ray’s entrance led into a commercial break.

[HOUR TWO]