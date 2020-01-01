News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/1 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: The 2019 Honor Awards (61 min)

January 1, 2020


KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Who will win best wrestler, best tag team? What matches, moments, and feuds defined ROH in 2019? Listen to find out what took home the audio gold this year. We also answer listener questions on Indie darling Danhausen, as well as why ROH has weekly TV on the Site App and not on YouTube.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019