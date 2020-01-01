News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/31 – WKH – 2019 Year-in-Review (pt. 1 of 2): A march through each weekly cover story headline in PWTorch Newsletter from AEW launch to Becky-Ronda-Charlotte developments to Superstar Shake-up & Wildcard Rule (26 min)

January 1, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a march through each weekly cover story headline in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter from the AEW launch to Becky-Ronda-Charlotte developments to the WWE Superstar Shake-up & Wildcard Rule and dozens of other top happenings in the first six months of the year.

