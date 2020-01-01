FREE PODCAST 12/31 – WKPWP Tuesday Mailbag: Details from attendee in Hartford plus Mailbag & Social Media reaction to wedding, alternative champs after the Rumble, Drew’s new vibe (79 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. First, Wade and cohost Tom Stoup talk with an on-site correspondent in Hartford, Conn. about the crowd reaction for the wedding and comprehensive account of how crowd reacted to other segments, what happened before and after the live Raw aired and during commercials. Then Wade answers Mailbag questions and reads social media reactions to the Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding segment along with poll results and how to interpret those results if you’re WWE or just have strong point of view on either end of the scale. Mailbag questions also include Drew McIntyre, alternative champions in WWE after the Royal Rumble before WrestleMania, and more.

