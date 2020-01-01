News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/1 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: 2019 Year in Review Part One (167 min)

January 1, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling presents the first part of his Year in Review. And what a review it is as he gives his thoughts on EVERY single show he attended in person during 2019. From Wilfrun Pro-Wrestling on 12th January to ATTACK Pro-Wrestling on 22nd December, he tries to look back on all fifty-eight shows he attended without looking at Cagematch once. He also provides some thoughts on NXT and NXT UK moving to BT Sports.

