1/3 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: Keller’s report on Bryan & Reigns vs. Ziggler & Corbin, Bayley & Sasha vs. Lacey & Dana vs. Alexa & Nikki

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 3, 2020

MEMPHIS, TENN.

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Daniel Bryan teams with Roman Reigns to take on Dolph Ziggler & King Corbin

Bayley & Sasha Banks take on Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package recapped last week’s happenings with Daniel Bryan winning the Triple Threat match to earn a shot against The Fiend, The Fiend showing up on the big screen saying he doesn’t think “he” is done with him yet, and then Bryan leading the crowd in a “Yes!” chant.

-Backstage Bryan was shown taping his wrists. A strange way to open a show. Oh, wait, Miz just walked in to make it interesting. Whew, that’s a relief. (What if Miz didn’t walk up to Bryan? Did they think showing Bryan taping his fists was a good way to open the show?) Miz shot Bryan a tense look. Miz said Fiend violated his home and the room where his daughter sleeps. He said there is nothing in the world he needs more than to avenge what The Fiend did to his family. He said he’s going to take away everything he cares about. Miz said Bryan beat him and has earned the right, he has to figure out what to do next. He told him to beat The Fiend at The Rumble

-The Smackdown opening theme aired. Are you ready for a good time?

-They went inside the venue for a pyro show. (Was that Tony Khan in the front row in a white shirt and glasses yelling enthusiastically?) The augmented reality sponsored scoreboard indicated they were in Memphis. Graves hyped the Roman Reigns & Bryan vs. King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler main event.

-As Sasha and Bayley made their way to the ring, they went to the announcers on camera to talk about the Triple Threat tag match scheduled first. Bayley and Sasha spoke first from mid-ring. Bayley said the fans who have changed their lifestyles to being healthier, it won’t last. She said change is hard, and she can see the people in the crowd don’t have what it takes to commit to changing their “pathetic lives.” Bayley said they did what was necessary in 2019 and they ended the year as leaders of the Smackdown locker room. As she brought up Lacey Evans, Lacey’s music interrupted. She came out with Dana Brooke.

Lacey said those two can’t keep her daughter’s name out of their mouths. She said she has “fought this entire time and it is her passion to set a positive impact and example and build a better life for her daughter.” She said it makes her sick they are trying to use a seven year old to get to her. She said it’s her New Year’s Resolution to show that the bad guys can be stopped regardless of the cards stacked against them.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross came out next. Bliss said she can see the intense personal issues between the other two teams, so she asked Nikki if they even belong in the match. Nikki said of course they do, if they ever want to get back the tag team titles. Bliss agreed. She said they’d start 2020 with a win. [c]

(1) DANA BROOKE & LACEY EVANS vs. NIKKI CROSS & BAYLEY vs. SASHA BANKS & BAYLEY

Cole talked up Dana’s potential. Bliss side-stepped a charging Bayley, who knocked Dana off the ring apron. Cross leaped onto a crowd on the floor a minute later, but Sasha avoided it. She then threw Cross into the ringside steps. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

As Sasha and Bayley dominated Dana, Graves talked up their teamwork and said it’s an advantage they are being best friends so long in and out of the ring. Dana eventually hit Bayley with a step-up enzuigiri and hot-tagged in Lacey. She landed a standing moonsault on Bayley. Lacey wiped her brow, then landed a running roundkick to Bayley’s chest. Sasha pulled Bayley out of the path of a Lacey moonsault. Bayley then hit the Bayley-to-Belly for a near fall, with Nikki and Alexa breaking it up. Sasha and Bayley took over on Nikki and double-teamed her. Then Lacey tagged in and made a comeback. She hit Sasha with the Woman’s Right, then Dana tagged in and hit a top rope flip senton for the three count. Dana stood on the second rope and flexed her biceps after the match.

WINNER: Dana & Lacey in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good tag match. Dana being given the pinfall win indicates they’re looking to push her more.)

-Cole threw to a clip of last week’s incident between Ziggler and Mandy Rose. Then they went backstage to Otis lifting a metal barrel. Mandy walked up and asked if his mom made anything special for the holiday. Otis frowned and said “Why don’t you ask Dolph Ziggler.” Otis said his mama saw that. Tucker walked in and told Otis it’s time to focus because they’ve got a match. Mandy looked sympathetic. [c]

-A Royal Rumble commercial aired. Cole said he can’t believe the Rumble is three weeks from Sunday.

-Backstage Big E was covering a plate of pancakes drenched in syrup spelling out 2020. Miz walked up and said he’s not in the mood to celebrate. Big E said he “watched the balls drop.” Kofi said only one ball dropped so what was he watching. Big E said he didn’t know. Kofi said Miz had a great decade. He said he headlined WrestleMania, married Maryse, became the father of two beautiful children, and held more titles in the 2010s than anyone else. Big E said he actually tied with Kofi for that record. Kofi said he was trying to cheer up Miz and make him feel better, so he didn’t have to mention that. Kofi said, “It’s all good.” Kofi asked for a fist bump so they could each win even more titles. Miz didn’t change his serious expression. He said this isn’t about titles, it’s about The Fiend invading the sanctity of his family. “Do you have any idea what that feels like?” he asked. (Yes, because we miraculously had seven different camera angles of the whole incident on both floors of Miz’s home.) Miz said if Kofi wants to start off the new year right, how about they fight. He knocked down the pancake platter. Kofi said the challenge is accepted. He held back Big E. Miz wished them Happy New Year and walked away.

-Elias stood mid-ring and strummed his guitar. He said he hopes Sami gets punched in the jaw and if Shane McMahon returns, please send his ass to Raw. He said Revival needs to change, that’s a fact, they’re harder to watch than Dolph Ziggler’s comedy act. He said if Baron Corbin went missing, he wouldn’t complain, that guys like an STD, he just won’t go away. He pointed at the crowd and said, “This guy knows.” Elias said all hope is not lost because at Royal Rumble, everybody walks with him. He was cheered. Cole said Elias was great on Fox on New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey.

(Keller’s Analysis: So for those tracking, Elias is a babyface.)

-Cole and Graves commented on clips from two weeks ago when The Revival battled Heavy Machinery in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match.They went to a clip from earlier in the day of Dawson talking with Dash about his back being all torn up from that match. Dawson said they’ve worked way too hard for this company to be made into two clowns. In walked Shorty G. He said they shouldn’t let what Elias says bother him. Shorty said he has stopped listening to the noise and embraced who he is. He said dit’s theist decision he ever made. Dash said he need thought of it that way before and didn’t realize that he quit his job as the New Year’s Baby to take a motivational speaking job. Dawson asked if mommy let him stay out late on New Year’s Eve. Short said that would have bothered him in the past. He said his new motto is “Rise Over Size.” He said he learned that when you’re comfortable in your won skin, you can do anything. Dash and Dawson said he can do anything except beat one of them in a match. Shorty challenged Dash to a match. Dash accepted the challenge. Revival walked away calling him “little guy” and “squirt.”

-Shorty made his way to the ring. Cole called him inspirational.

-A Raw commercial hyped the Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio rematch next Monday.

(2) SHORTY G vs. DASH WILDER (w/Scott Dawson)

Dawson joined Cole and Graves on commentary. Cole gave Dawson a hard time for picking on Shorty G. Cole called Dawson “Andre” and said if they won a match now and then, maybe they wouldn’t be put in such “gimmick matches.” (Cole throwing some shade!) Dawson asked Cole to explain why Shorty is inspirational. Cole mentioned Shorty G was in the Olympics in 2012. Shorty G got Dash to tap out to an anklelock out of nowhere.

WINNER: Shorty G in 3:00.

-Dawson attacked Shorty after the match. The Revival gave Shorty a Shatter Machine. Sheamus’s music then played. Cole said, “Wait minute! He’s back!” Sheamus walked out and marched to the ring. Cole said he says Smackdown has gone soft. Revival fled. Sheamus then gave Shorty G a Brogue Kick. Some fans chanted “Welcome Back!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Nice bump by Shorty for the Brogue Kick. Good swerve that Sheamus was showing up to be a babyface and defend Shorty. I already had the “reset and restart” tag match after the break in mind for Sheamus & Shorty vs. The Revival after the break. I’m just stunned that WWE so often has the announcers act agnostic about heel’s doing dastardly acts like Sheamus attacking a vulnerable Shorty. Cole was happy to see Revival scurry out of the ring, but he didn’t take any exception to Sheamus attacking Shorty like that. He just said Sheamus vowed to take out “lesser men” and he would be hard to stop. How do heels get heat when the “narrative voice” that is Cole doesn’t seem bothered by the actual heel act meant to get him heat?) [c]

(3) KOFI KINGSTON (w/Big E) vs. THE MIZ