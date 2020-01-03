LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 1/3: Alt perspective, on-going coverage of Reigns & Bryan vs. Corbin & Ziggler, Bayley & Banks vs. Evans & Brooke vs. Bliss & Cross, more

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 3, 2020

MEMPHIS, TN AT FEDEXFORUM

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened with a recap of last week’s triple threat match to determine the number one contender for the Universal title, setting up tonight’s tag team main event.

-Daniel Bryan was shown backstage, taping his wrists. The Miz stepped onto screen. He said he needs to avenge what The Fiend did to his family. “I’m gonna take away everything he cares about,” Miz said. He said Bryan earned the right to face Fiend by beating him last week. He asked Bryan to beat The Fiend for him, and for everyone, while he figures out what’s next.

-The show’s opening video package played. Pyro shot from the stage and the camera switched to a wide shot of the FedExForum as Michael Cole welcomed everyone to the first Smackdown of the new year. He and Corey Graves previewed the tag team main event, featuring Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan against King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

-“We kick off the new year with Boss time!” Cole said as Sasha Banks’ music played. She and Bayley headed to the ring for a three way women’s tag team match. Cole and Graves said the match has implications in both the Smackdown Women’s title picture, as well as the women’s tag team division.

Sasha and Bayley grabbed microphones. Bayley said we all made it to 2020, but she suspects the fans will fill to fulfill their new year’s resolutions. She said they lack the guts to make positive changes in their lives. Bayley said she and Sasha took hard looks at themselves in 2019 and made necessary changes. “She’s the standard, I’m the role model,” Bayley said. Lacey Evans’ music cut Bayley off.

Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke walked onto the stage. Lacey said she sets a positive example and builds a better life for her daughter by being in WWE. She said Sasha and Bayley try to use a seven year old to get to her, and it worked. She promised the bad guys can be stopped. Alexa Bliss’ music played.

Bliss said she and Cross can see the personal issues between the other women. She wondered whether or not she and Nikki belong in the match. Cross said they do, because they want to get back to the tag team titles. Bliss said they’d start 2020 with a win. Cole said the show would start after the break.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Quick promos here that felt largely unnecessary, though I felt like the tone of Bayley’s brief mic time was a pretty marked improvement over her other recent promos. She seemed to have a certain confidence and edge that she lacked previously. Lacey continued to seem a bit clunky.)

(1) BAYLEY & SASHA BANKS vs. LACEY EVANS & DANA BROOKE vs. ALEXA BLISS & NIKKI CROSS

The bell rang as soon as the show returned from break. Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks began as the legal women. Sasha quickly tagged her team out by tagging Nikki Cross. Cole explained that only two women are legal at a time, and you can tag anyone. Evans tagged in Dana Brooke, who Cole called “much improved.”

Nikki pushed Dana into the corner and fired up. She tagged in Bliss. Bliss gave Brooke an headlock takeover. Brooke wrestled Alexa back to her feet. Brooke caught Bliss with a kick to the stomach. Bliss shot off the ropes and rolled through Brooke into a jackknife cover for a two count.

Bayley grabbed Brooke’s feet so that Sasha could tag herself in. Bliss slapped Sasha twice, then connected with a dropkick. Sasha tagged in Bayley. Bayley shot Bliss into the corner and connected with a knee to the face. She hung up Bliss in the ropes. Sasha got in a cheap shot while Bayley distracted the referee. Sasha and Bayley traded tags back and forth, cutting off Alexa Bliss.

Bliss battled back, but Sasha prevented her from making a tag by knocking Dana Brooke off the apron. Bayley rushed into the ring, but Bliss side stepped her and she ran into Dana Brooke on the apron. Banks took down Lacey Evans. Bliss was left alone in the ring while the rest of the women gathered on the floor. Nikki Cross dove on them all. Cole sent the show to commercial.

Sasha Banks hit a meteor on Nikki Cross as the show returned from commercial. Banks covered her, but Dana Brooke broke up the pin attempt. Dana hit Banks with a snap suplex, then hit one on Bayley. All the women entered the ring, the referee did little to stop it. Sasha and Bayley managed a double team attack on Dana Brooke for a near fall.

Banks tagged in Bayley. Bayley trashed talked Dana while stomping away at her. Bayley made another tag to Sasha and the duo continued to work over Dana Brooke. Bayley knocked Lacey Evans off the apron, allowing Brooke a moment to recover and attack Bayley. Bayley quickly recovered and took Brooke down, immediately tagging in Banks and maintaining control. Dana fought back, hitting a snap suplex on Sasha.

Brooke crawled to Lacey Evans. Banks tagged in Bayley and cut her off. Brooke hit Bayley with an enziguri and tagged in Lacey. Lacey dropped Bayley and hit a standing moonsault. She hit her with a snapmare then pulled out a cloth to wipe her sweat. She set Bayley up near the ropes. Evans went for the step up top rope moonsault, but Banks pulled Bayley out of the ring.Bayley slid back in and caught Evans with the Bayley to Belly. Bliss and Cross returned to break up the pin attempt.

Nikki Cross hit Dana Brooke with a neck breaker. Banks and Bayley double teamed Cross with a spinning backbreaker. Dana Brooke pulled Bayley out of the ring. Sasha rolled up Evans for a two count. Dana Brooke tagged herself in. Lacey Evans hit Sasha with a Woman’s Right. Dana Brooke connected with a senton on Sasha for a three count.

WINNERS: Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke in 13:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Parts of this were decent, but there was a lot of clunky spots throughout. Glad to see Dana Brooke continue to get some solid exposure, even if she is rough around the edges. Lacey Evans continues to need to work on her babyface persona, as I don’t think the handkerchief gimmick is really a babyface thing to do. Bliss and Cross didn’t really seem to belong in this match, but they made their limited in ring time interesting.)

-At the announcers desk, Cole and Graves recapped the strange friendship developing between Otis and Mandy Rose, and threw to the clip of Dolph Ziggler stomping on Otis’ fruitcake while making a pass at Mandy.

-Backstage, Otis was shown doing reps with a keg barrel. Mandy Rose approached him and said hello. She wished him a happy new year and asked if his mom made anything special for the holiday. Otis told her to ask Dolph. Mandy asked if he’d seen the footage. Otis said he hadn’t, but his mother did. Mandy apologized. Tucker stepped on screen and told Otis to focus on their match.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I continue to be entertained by this. It’s giving Mandy’s character some dimension, and Otis has been doing a great job with his facial expressions and general delivery. On the surface, this had the problem of being shot in WWE’s “side by side” promo style, but for once, it actually worked, because it made Otis seem like he was too embarrassed and/or upset to look Mandy in the eye.)

-The Miz was shown walking down a backstage hallway. He stumbled upon New Day with a large platter of pancakes, spelling out “2020.” They asked him what he did to celebrate. Miz said he wasn’t in the mood. Big E said he watched the “balls” drop. Kofi wondered what he was watching. Kofi talked up Miz’s accomplishments over the last decade, trying to cheer him up. Miz wasn’t having it. He said The Miz violated the sanctity of his family and his home. He knocked New Day’s platter of pancakes to the floor. Big E got in Miz’s face. Kofi held him back. Kofi surmised that Miz was asking for a match, and he accepted. “Happy New Year,” Miz said.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Interesting segment. One could argue that Kofi Kingston should be as disheartened as Miz, but I guess that’s neither here nor there. I’m curious to see what direction they’re taking Miz in here. Also interesting to note that Big E set himself up to casually drop a racial slur, but not so subtlety slipped into the word “neighbor” when referring to Kofi Kingston.)

-Greg Hamilton introduced Elias, who was in the ring with his microphone. He sang a song about his hopes for 2020, including seeing Sami Zayn get punched in the jaw, a change for the Revival, Shane McMahon on Raw (if he returns), and a shot at Dolph Ziggler’s comedy act. He concluded by singing that everyone will walk with him at Royal Rumble.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I’d like to echo the sentiments of Todd Martin on this week’s episode of The Fix on PWTorch.com, who essentially said that WWE doesn’t need another act who’s sole purpose is to peddle the WWE narrative. I’ve never found Elias to be particularly entertaining, but this incarnation is especially dreadful. Curious, in particular, to see him bash Shane McMahon, someone he worked extensively with last time he was heavily featured on television. It’s not as though we were ever given a reason for Elias to suddenly feel so differently about him, other than he mocks heels now.)

-At the announcers desk, Cole and Graves talked about The Revival’s recent plight. Backstage, The Revival were discussing the injuries they suffered during the Miracle on 34th Street Fight two weeks ago. Dawson said they work too hard to be made into clowns. Shorty G walked into frame. He said they shouldn’t let what anyone says bother them.

Shorty G said he stopped worrying what everyone else said, embraced who he is, and it’s the best decision he’s ever made. The Revival feigned agreement, then made fun of Shorty G. Shorty G debuted his new motto, “rise over size.” Shorty G challenged Dash Wilder to a one on one match. Wilder accepted.

Shorty G headed to the ring for the match. Cole touted G’s new motto and sent the show to break.

(2) SHORTY G vs. DASH WILDER (w/ Scott Dawson)

Dash Wilder was in the ring when the show returned from break. Scott Dawson hopped on commentary. The bell rang and Shorty G quickly took Dash Wilder down. He followed up quickly with a Northern Lights bridging suplex for a quick two count. Wilder hoisted G onto the top rope and hit him with a backdrop from the top rope for a near fall.

Wilder slapped a seated chin lock on Gable. Gable broke free and countered out of a back suplex, then hit Wilder with an overhead belly to belly suplex. Both men spilled to the outside. G tossed Wilder back in the ring and climbed to the top rope. He hit a cross body. Wilder rolled through it and held onto G’s tights for a two count.

Shorty G took down Wilder and locked in the ankle lock, but Wilder reached the ropes quickly. Wilder hoisted G into the electric chair position and bounced G off the top rope. Wilder tried to take G down, but Shorty G countered into the ankle lock. Wilder tapped immediately.

WINNER: Shorty G in 3:00

Scott Dawson rushed the ring and gave Shorty G a chop block from behind. Wilder joined in on the attack. The Revival hit G with the Shatter Machine. The lights cut out, and Sheamus’ music played.

Sheamus appeared in a flood of light on stage and marched to the ring. The Revival looked on. They lifted Shorty G, then darted from the ring as soon as Sheamus stepped inside. Sheamus spun around and dropped Shorty G with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus looked around as his music played.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Quick match that was good for what it was. Not surprising that they’d give Wilder the quick loss, given the track The Revival have been on as of late. It’s a little surprising that they chose this moment to bring Sheamus in and show up The Revival’s post-match attack. Sheamus looked good, sporting his old look and seeming to be in excellent shape. He had a full head of hair, a full beard, and his old trunks.)

-Big E’s voice filled the arena when the show returned from commercial. He and Kofi Kingston headed to the ring, Kofi tossing out pancakes to the crowd. Cole and Graves discussed Miz, calling him an “emotional powder keg.” The Miz came to the ring, doing his typical poses, despite his emotional state.

(3) KOFI KINGSTON (w/ Big E) vs. THE MIZ

The bell rang just before the second hour began. Miz and Kofi Kingston locked up. They traded quick chain wrestling holds. Kofi caught Miz in a quick cover for a two count. Kofi applied a standing headlock. Miz shot Kofi off the ropes. Kofi dropped him with a tackle. Kofi hit Miz with a monkey toss. Miz seemed annoyed.

Miz slapped Kofi and rolled him up for a one count. He gave Kofi a shoulder tackle. Kofi leapfrogged a takedown attempt and dropped Miz with an elbow. The pair traded attempted rope dives, both catching themselves as their opponent moved out of the way.

Back in the ring, Miz kicked Kofi in the gut and took control. He drove his elbow into Kofi’s shoulder repeatedly. Kofi fought free and missed Trouble in Paradise. Miz tossed him into the corner and began hitting the “it” kicks. He hit a pair of high running knees in the corner. Kofi countered the third and climbed to the top rope, hitting a jumping clothesline. He followed up with the Boom Drop.

Kofi set up for Trouble in Paradise. Miz ducked and went for a neck breaker. Kofi countered out and went for the SOS. Miz rolled through and set up for Skull Crushing Finale. Kofi rolled Miz up for a surprise three count.

WINNER: Kofi Kingston in 4:00

Miz sat up in shock. Kofi celebrated. Miz attacked Kofi from behind. Big E rushed into the ring and The Miz escaped. Cole called Miz “an absolute emotional wreck.” The crowd chanted “you suck” at Miz. Miz lashed out of them, screaming that he’d given the crowd everything.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a fun match while it lasted. These two have always had pretty decent chemistry. Miz’s apparent heel turn is coming at the right time, as it feels like his character has kind of hit a brick wall as of late. He needs something new. This new twist on his heel personal should give him plenty to work with going forward, though it’ll be interesting to see if and how they incorporate him into The Fiend’s world again.)

-Backstage, Cathy Kelly welcomed Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns to the interview set. She asked Bryan about the challenge of facing The Fiend. Bryan said people break when they face The Fiend. He said he’s the only one who hasn’t. He said he’d prove it by winning the Universal title. Roman asked if that meant he’d be walking into WrestleMania as Universal champion. Bryan confirmed. Roman said he’s entering the Royal Rumble and winning it. He told Bryan to be ready. Bryan said he’s ready any place, any time. He told Reigns to be ready for their tag match later. Reigns agreed. They went their separate ways.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This felt way too over scripted and over produced. Both Bryan and Reigns are capable of better mic work, especially the former.)

-Heavy Machinery headed to the ring. Cole said Otis would be in action after the break.