News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fann: Lesnar in Rumble, Rey vs. Andrade, Drew’s new demeanor, Big Show return, callers, on-site report (113 min)

January 7, 2020


KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Rich Fann, cohost of The Deep Dive podcast on the PWTorch Dailycast line-up, to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers, an on-site correspondent, and mailbag topics. They discuss Brock Lesnar in Rumble, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade, Drew McIntyre’s new demeanor, Big Show’s return, and much more with live callers, an on-site report from Oklahoma City, Okla., and then a Mailbag segment to close out the show.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM:  CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019