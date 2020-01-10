News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/10 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Sasha no-shows against Lacey, Usos and Reigns talk family, Rabbit hints at Fiend weakness, Morrison on Miz TV, Mandy apologizes to Otis, more (25 min)

January 10, 2020


KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Smackdown start to finish including Sasha Banks no-shows against Lacey, Usos and Roman Reigns talk family, Rabbit hints at a Fiend weakness, John Morrison on Miz TV, Mandy Rose apologizes to Otis, Robert Roode returns, Elias sings about Brock Lesnar, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019