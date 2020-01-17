FREE PODCAST 1/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (1-18-2010) Keller & Mitchell talk with live callers about A.J. Styles going heel, Orton’s temperament, Raw vs. Impact, Rock-WWE relationship, more (96 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Jan. 18, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, host Wade Keller and guest cohost PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell take live calls for 60 minutes focused primarily on the signs coming out of TNA Genesis last night, but also a variety of other topics with fifteen callers including Hulk Hogan, The Rock’s WWE relationship, how to promote matches on TV, and much more. The VIP-exclusive Aftershow includes a discussion about that night’s Raw, Randy Orton’s temperament issues, the heavyweight depth chart in TNA, possible Styles opponents, title changes, Jeremy Borash’s role in TNA, and more.

