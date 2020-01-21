FREE PODCAST 1/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Seth & Buddy with a big win, Lesnar-Ricochet exchange, Drew vs. Orton, Lashley & Lana vs. Rusev & Liv, live callers & emails (104 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup, cohost of the PWT Talks NXT podcast on the PWTorch Dailycast line-up, to discuss WWE Monday Night Raw. This was the final Raw to hype the Royal Rumble and included new entrants announced, new boasting by wrestlers regarding their plans to win, and more sub-plots to see play out on Sunday. Wade, Tom, callers, and emailers talk about Rumble winner possibilities and react to Raw’s key matches and angles including Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Lana & Bobby Lashley vs. Liv Morgan & Rusev, Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy vs. The Viking Raiders, the latest Paul Heyman/Brock Lesnar segment, Becky Lynch vs. Kairi Sane, and more.

