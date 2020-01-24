News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (1-26-2015) Parks & Caldwell talk live with correspondents from Philadelphia about WWE Royal Rumble PPV, assessing damage from vocally upset fans (150 min)

January 24, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts
SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Jan. 25 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode of the PWTorch Livecast with hosts PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they talk with live callers about the just-completed WWE Royal Rumble PPV from all angles, including several live Rumble attendees, plus how WWE can “make it right” after frustrating vocal fans for the second straight Rumble PPV.

