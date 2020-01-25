VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #585 (January 22, 2000): Cover Story on a week of major changes in WCW including Vince Russo being demoted, Chris Benoit winning World Title and then being stripped of it, and requests by a number of wrestlers to be released from contracts, plus coverage of WCW Souled Out PPV, more

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #585 cover-dated January 22, 2000: This issue features a cover story on a week of major changes in WCW including Vince Russo being demoted, Chris Benoit winning the World Title and then being stripped of it, and the requests of by a number of wrestlers to be released from their contracts… WWF Newswire featuring Steve Austin’s surgery update, Rock upset with Mick Foley getting featured, and a jump in Smackdown ratings… WCW Newswire with details of a meeting Hulk Hogan had with WCW management, Randy Savage’s contract expiring, and the strong signs that Bret Hart’s career was coming to an end… Detailed coverage of the WCW Souled Out PPV including Keller’s match report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax… Wade Keller’s analysis of the ousting of Vince Russo as head writer of WCW and how WCW’s V.P. was manipulated by others… Wade Keller’s End Notes… Reports on Raw, Smackdown, Nitro, ECW on TNN, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #585

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE