1/26 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PPV REPORT: Keller’s report on The Fiend vs. Bryan, Lynch vs. Asuka, Reigns vs. Corbin, Women’s and Men’s Rumble, more

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



KELLER’S WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PPV REPORT

JANUARY 26, 2020

HOUSTON, TEX. AT MINUTE MAID FIELD

AIRED LIVE ON WWE NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

Tonight after the WWE Royal Rumble, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live to break down the show with live callers, mailbag, and an on-site correspondent from Houston Tex.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER RAW

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton

-A video package narrated by Steve Austin previewed the Royal Rumble. “Give me a hell yeah!” he closed with.

-Cole introduced the show and welcomed everyone to the 33rd Royal Rumble. He said over 40,000 were jam-packed into the home of the Houston Astros.

(1) ROMAN REIGNS vs. BARON CORBIN – Falls Count Anywhere

Sounded like a mixed response for Reigns. They went to Cole and Graves at the announce desk. Cole said this is his favorite annual event. They replayed the dog food angle. Reigns went after the crew carrying Corbin to the ring on the throne. He threw him shoulder-first into the ringside steps. In the ring, Reigns pounded away at Corbin’s head in the corner as the crowd counted along. He lifted Corbin for a Samoan Drop, but Corbin slipped out and dropped to the floor. Corbin gave Reigns an uppercut as he reached for him, then took over at ringside. When Reigns went for a Superman Punch, Corbin caught him mid-air and chokeslammed him into an announce desk. That was good for a two count on the floor. Corbin took Reigns deeper into the crowd. Reigns surprised him with a Samoan drop though a table. That led to a Reigns near fall.

While brawling in the production area, Ziggler and Roode attacked Reigns. The Usos made the save within a minute. Ziggler and Roode got the better of them, though. The focus shifted to Ziggler and Roode beating up the Usos for a while. Jimmy Uso dove onto Roode, Ziggler, and Jey off a tall speaker or case. Corbin then side slammed Jimmy onto a crate. Reigns then showed back up and hit Corbin a Superman Punch. Reigns gave Corbin a Superman Punch. They replayed Jimmy’s dive from several angles. Reigns threw Corbin into portable bathrooms. Reigns opened a door and fans cheered. He threw Corbin inside, then slammed the plastic door on him. Then he tipped it over. Eventually Corbin rolled out of it. Fans gathered around them as they brawled through the crowd. Reigns beat up Corbin near the dugouts, then played to the infield fans who cheered back. Corbin took over with a chair. They fought onto the roof of the dugout, where Corbin methodically hit Reigns a few more times. Reigns came back and speared Corbin and got a three count.

WINNER: Reigns in 23:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Precisely what you’d expect from this match. It worked for what it was, and the crowd ate up the interactive action throughout the stadium.)

-Kevin Owens walked up to Samoa Joe backstage and said he wants to throw Seth Rollins out of the Rumble and win the entire thing. Joe gave him a look. KO said he struck a nerve. Joe said he has his back when it comes to Seth, but if he gets in his path to WrestleMania, he will plow right through him.

-Kalya Braxton interviewed Mandy Rose and Peyton Royce. Peyton said if it came down to the two of them at the end, she’d throw herself over the top rope to let Mandy win. “That’s how much I care about my partner,” she said. Mandy soaked up the comment as the camera stayed on her for a few seconds.

-Cole acknowledged the death of Kobe Bryant earlier today and an In Memoriam graphic wasp ut on the screen.

-Commercials aired for WWE Shop and Miz & Mrs.

Commentators: Tom Phillips, Jerry Lawler, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

-Phillips led a brief discussion about the Women’s Rumble.

(2) WOMEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE

Alexa Bliss came out first. Bianca Belair came out second. She twirled her son tail and skipped to the ring. Graves talked about her attitude and swagger, but also said she has the conditioning to go far in this match. Belair gave a finger wave to Bliss after getting up from a dropkick. She landed a moonsault.

Molly came out next, plying the role of “Might Molly.” She had a cape. She leaped off the tor pope onto both Belair and Bliss with a crossbody. She then posed for the crowd like a superhero. Nikki Cross came out next. They all battled until they were all knocked out on the mat. Lana walked out next. She said she’s better than all of the other pathetic losers in the match. She said she is going to win for her newlywed Bobby Lashley. She entered and went after Belair, Nikki, and Molly. She dumped Molly over the top rope, but Molly landed on the ring apron. Lana kicked away at her, but couldn’t get her to the floor.

Next out was Mercedes Martinez. The crowd began looking her up on their phones.

(1) Alexa Bliss

(2) Bianca Belair

(3) Molly Holly

(4) Nikki Cross

(5) Lana

(6) Mercedes Martinez

Eliminated:

(1)