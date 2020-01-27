VIP AUDIO 1/26 – WWE Royal Rumble PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Mitchell & Martin: Full analysis of every match including Men’s Rumble, Women’s Rumble, Fiend vs. Bryan, Becky vs. Asuka (70 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell and PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin to review the WWE Royal Rumble PPV with analysis of every match including The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, and Men’s Rumble and Women’s Rumble including analysis of the way Brock Lesnar was presented in the Rumble, the decision to go with Drew McIntyre as the winner and what’s next for him, how Keith Lee and Matt Riddle were featured, the decision to have Charlotte win the Rumble, if Shayna Baszler is better off or worse off after tonight, and much more.

