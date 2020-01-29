AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER 1/29: Jericho & Santana & Ortiz vs. Private Party & Darby Allin, Cody vs. Kip Sabian, Moxley addresses earned title shot, Butcher & Blade vs. Young Bucks

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

JANUARY 28, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO AT WOLSTEIN CENTER

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@josh_chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

The Wolstein Center is a 13,610 seat arena on the campus of Cleveland State University and has hosted episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown, Monday Nitro and TNA Impact. This is AEW’s first event in Ohio.

Road to Cleveland

This includes Brandi Rhodes in a supposed therapy session giving a backstory to her character and seeming to have switched to a new personality.

This Week’s Show

Matches Announced:

Cody (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford)

Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade (w/The Bunny)

Private Party & Darby Allin vs. Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & Santana & Ortiz)

Segments Announced:

John Moxley (an Ohio native) addresses his upcoming championship match

AEW Dark Results

Dark Order defeated Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler

Nyla Rose defeated Shanna (tables match)

Kip Sabian defeated QT Marhsall

PWTorch.com’s full report on AEW Dark available HERE.

Matches and Segments

•Cody (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford)

Kip Sabian is coming off a pair of AEW Dark victories over Michael Nakazawa and QT Marshall, and a win over Cody would solidify him as a man to watch. Kip and Penelope were last seen together making out on stage on the Jericho cruise, distracting Joey Janela, and enabling an MJF win.

Cody is looking to stay sharp as he continues to prepare for his cage match against Wardlow on Feb. 19th in Atlanta–a match he must win to face MJF at AEW Revolution.

(Josh’s Prediction: Sabian is a real dynamic talent, and I expect Cody to make him look good here, but I would be extremely surprised if we didn’t see interference from MJF, Joey Janela, or both. Kip Sabian wins in less than 10 minutes, following an MJF distraction.)

•Young Bucks (3) vs. The Butcher & The Blade (w/The Bunny)

The Young Bucks fell to #3 in the rankings this week, and hope to get their 2020 record on track with a win over The Butcher & The Blade.

(Josh’s Prediction: There hasn’t been a lot of character development for B&B&B. We know they’re villainous, but up to this point we were told that they were on MJF’s payroll. Is MJF paying them to fight the bucks? Did they (in Kayfabe) sign an AEW deal, and if so will that diminish MJF’s influence over them? The Young Bucks win clean in 12 minutes)

•Moxley Promo

Last week, Jon Moxley secured his place as the #1 contender for the AEW Championship by defeating PAC on the Jericho Cruise. He’ll get a chance to address his hometown crowd about his feud with Jericho, his eye injury, and his upcoming championship match at Revolution.

(Josh’s Prediction: This is going to be absolutely nuts. If the way Pittsburgh embraced Britt Baker is any indication, Cleveland is about to blow the roof off this place when Moxley jumps on the mic. I literally have goosebumps thinking about the pop he’s going to get.)

