SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is here to talk about the huge news that has broken in Japan today with DDT’s parent company CyberAgent acquiring Pro Wrestling NOAH. Expert in all things NOAH, Hisame, joins Alan to talk about what lead to this, NOAH’s history in recent years, what it could mean going forward for a potential NOAH streaming service, TV deals, and the relationship with DDT. It’s now Sanshiro Takagi’s world and we’re all living in it!

