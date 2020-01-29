WEEKLY OVERVIEW – ROH (thru 1/29): Top stories of week, major show lineups, live event results, schedule of live events, noteworthy social media posts, more

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

•Top Stories of the Week

Marty Scurll and Villain Enterprises were everywhere this weekend. Marty appeared on NWA’s Hard Times PPV, as well as subsequent TV tapings of Powerrr. Flip Gordon battled for the 10 pounds of gold vs. Nick Aldis at the same show, he came up short.

Marty also appeared at a New Japan event on Monday in the states to challenge Jay White at Supercard of honor.

The Briscoes have re-signed with ROH. No confirmed details about length and amounts have not been released.

Dan Maff and The Bouncers also appeared on NWA programing this week. Maff was on the PPV and The Bouncers will appear on Powerrr

•Live Event Results

There were no ROH shows this week.

•Upcoming Major Show(s)

ROH Free Enterprise

2/9/20 @ 3:00pm

UMBC Event Center – Baltimore, MD

Mark Haskins vs. Alex Shelly

Brody King vs. Rey Horus

The Briscoes vs. Bandido & Flamita

Slex vs. Flip Gordon

Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff vs. Lethal & Gresham in a proving ground match

Hendry & Castle vs. Bateman & Vincent

Battle Royal

Sumie Sakai vs. Session Moth Martina

Alex Zayne vs. Andrew Everett

•Upcoming Events

ROH Free Enterprise (PPV Event) in Baltimore, MD at UMBC Event Center – 2/9/20

ROH Bound by Honor in Nashville, TN – 2/28/20

ROH Gateway to Honor in Saint Charles, MO – 2/29/20

ROH 18th Anniversary PPV in Las Vegas, NV – 3/13/20

ROH Past vs. Present in Las Vegas, NV – 3/14/20

ROH Supercard of Honor (PPV Event) in Lakeland, FL – 4/4/20

ROH on Tour in Dallas, TX – 6/5/20

ROH on Tour in San Antonio, TX – 6/6/20

•Latest TV Highlights: 1/17/20 ROH Wrestling

ROH TV Results

January 17th, 2020

Airing on Sinclair Networks and rohwrestling.com

The Bouncers defeated Hendry & Castle at 7:58

Brian Johnson & PJ Black defeated Master & Machine at 3:48

Silas Young & Josh Woods defeated The Briscoes at 13:16

•ROH in the Media

Episode 8 of the PWTorch VIP podcast Podcast of Honor is up!

In this episode of Podcast of Honor, Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Sage discuss the upcoming Free Enterprise show in Baltimore. They also discuss ROH/NWA tapings this past weekend and look ahead to Supercard of Honor and Marty Scurll getting ROH and himself injected into every promotion that isn’t owned by a billionaire.

•Social Media Scene

RIP to Kobe and all the victims of the crash on Sunday.

Big time match and angle.

Free Enterprise PSA.

•Closing Commentary

Marty Scurll is going all out to get ROH on the top of the internet wrestling community’s mind. I applaud him for his hustle this past week. I am also excited to see how ROH shows evolve over the next two or three months.

Also, Bully (Bubba) Ray has done a ton of interacting with WWE and WWE people this week. This would be the best of both worlds. He would still have a job in the business, which is good for him, but he would also be far away for the ROH product, which would be amazing.

