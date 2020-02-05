2/5 AEW DYNAMITE TV PRIMER: MJF lashes Cody ten times, Moxley vs. Ortiz, Baker vs. Sakazaki, Young Bucks & Omega & Page vs. Lucha Bros. & Butcher & Blade

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

FEBRUARY 5, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA AT THE VON BRAUN CENTER

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@josh_chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

The Von Braun Center is a 10,000 seat arena in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama. It has been the home of legendary sports dynasties of yore, such as the Global Basketball Association’s Huntsville Lasers, indoor soccer’s Huntsville Fire, and the Arena Football League’s Alabama Vipers. In 2002 the VBC hosted the inaugural Total Nonstop Action PPV.

Road to Huntsville

Matches Announced:

Young Bucks & Omega & Page vs Lucha Brothers & The Butcher & The Blade

Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Jon Moxley vs Ortiz

The following segments have been advertised:

10 Lashes On Live TV

AEW Dark Results

Jurassic Express defeated Brandon Cutler & Sonny Kiss

Hikaru Shida defeated Melanie Cruise w/The Nightmare Collective

Kenny Omega & Riho defeated Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford

Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) defeated Shawn Spears & Colin Delaney

Matches and Segments

Young Bucks, Omega & Page vs Lucha Brothers, The Butcher & The Blade

The Elite need to overcome the long-simmering tension between Adam Page and the rest of the group if they want to win tonight. For months Page has been vocally dissatisfied with The Elite, and for the last two weeks he’s openly taunted the Young Bucks over their lack of success in the tag team division.

The Butcher & The Blade have enlisted the Lucha Brothers for this match and hope to fare better than they did in their loss to the Bucks last week.

(Josh’s Analysis: Page hasn’t quite turned completely, but I think the rest of the Elite are underselling his heel stuff. We’ll see their feud start to solidify this week, hopefully leading to a match at Revolution for the titles.)

Britt Baker (4) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Yuka Sakazaki returns to AEW for the first time since Fyter Fest and will face the 4th ranked Britt Baker one-on-one.

(Josh’s Analysis: AEW is touting this as a big return, so I expect Sakazaki to take home a win over the newly heel Baker.)

Jon Moxley (1) vs. Ortiz

A few weeks ago Moxley humiliated the Inner Circle, refusing to join them and making off with a million dollar sports car. A week later he defeated Sammy Guevara, and last week he saved Darby Allin from an Inner Circle beatdown. Tonight he’ll be hoping to keep his streak alive with a win over Ortiz.

(Josh’s Analysis: I love the way this Moxley/Jericho feud is building, and how Moxley is dismantling the Inner Circle on his way to the Final Boss, Chris Jericho. I fully expect a Moxley victory tonight.)

10 Lashes On Live TV

MJF has three demands that must be met if Cody wants to face him at Revolution:

Cody can not touch MJF until their match begins

Cody must face Wardlow in a cage match

MJF gets to give Cody 10 lashes with a leather belt

Tonight we get the lashes, and we’ll see the cage match February 19th in Atlanta.