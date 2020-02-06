VIP AUDIO 2/5 – East Coast Cast #487 (NSFW): Bryant and Hawkins discuss whether Ricochet gets squashed by Brock in Saudi or has a respectable showing, whether WWE got the psychology right with the Rhea Ripley challenge of Charlotte, more (88 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, the fellas speculate on whether Ricochet gets squashed by Brock in Saudi or has a respectable showing a la Bryan, Balor, and Styles. Travis is back to watching Raw regularly, but cannot find it in himself to tune into Smackdown on Fridays. Did WWE get the psychology right with the Rhea Ripley challenge of Charlotte Flair? Cam is headed to an indy show in San Antonio next week. WWE can’t seem to decide what to call their women’s championships. Calls, emails, and more.

