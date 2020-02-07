2/7 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: Keller’s report on Goldberg, Firefly Funhouse, the return of The Dirt Sheet, Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 7, 2020

SAN JOSE, CALIF.

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video montage of Goldberg as his entrance theme played.

-The Smackdown opening theme aired.

-Miz and John Morrison walked to Morrison’s theme as Cole plugged the Feb. 27 Super Showdown and did mention they are “returning to Rihad.” Morrison said his shirt has buttons, but he doesn’t use them. Miz said he’s a “chic magnet.” Morrison said, “Still going with chic magnet, huh?” Miz said, “I’ve got two daughters and a wife, it’s never been more relevant.” Miz welcomed everyone to The Dirt Sheet. Howard Finkle’s introduction aired with cheesy intro jingle. They talked about a movie winning all the awards such as Golden Globes, Oscars, and Slammys. Miz introduced “Once Upon a Time on the Dirt Sheet.” They showed Morrison eating plain celery as Miz introduced his dad to Morrison. Then Miz’s dad told Miz he should flip and dive and pose like Kofi Kingston. Lance Storm made a cameo, asking Miz if he could be serious for a minute. John Laurinaitis also was also in the movie. They got on-screen name credits. It closed with “Coming Soon at Super Showdown – New Smackdown Tag Team Champions.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was as funny as Morrison is socially awkward. The crowd reaction said it all.)

As Morrison talked about fans booing them last week, but now that they have a movie, suddenly everyone wants to hang out with the cool kids. They were (mercifully) interrupted by New Day. Kofi said he is Mr. Miz’s favorite WWE Superstar. “He likes me more than he likes his own son,” he said. Big E and Kofi entered the ring and laughed in an over-the-top way that it’s hilarious that Miz & Morrison think they can beat them for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Miz said they have dominated them the past two weeks and defeated every tag team Smackdown has to offer to become no. 1 contenders. Miz mocked Big E.

The Usos came out and did their routine, then said “Who? Who?” like New Day. They said Miz & Morrison never beat them. Miz and Morrison jumped a distracted New Day from behind. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode came out next and observed the scene. Cole said the Usos face Ziggler & Roode next.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is a matter of taste, which is subjective, but there wasn’t much anyone said there that was either entertaining or redeeming. It was just grating obnoxiousness for ten straight minutes.) [c]

(1) DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE vs. THE USOS

Roode and Ziggler settled into a sustained attack on Jey. Ziggler and Roode double-teamed Jey with a Zig Zag/Spinebuster combo. Jimmy entered for the save. Jey caught Roode with an enzuigiri seconds later. He managed to climb to the top rope, but Ziggler distracted the ref. Roode then shoved Jey off the top rope. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Roode and Ziggler isolated and got a sustained attack on Jey after the break. Jey blocked Roode’s DDT and backdropped him. Ziggler stopped him from making a tag with a Zig Zag for a near fall. Jimmy finally got the hot-tag after Jey avoided a superkick (thanks to Ziggler forecasting it with unnecessary stomping of the mat). Ziggler lifted his knees on a Jimmy frog splash attempt, leading to a quick two count. The Usos double superkicked Roode. Jimmy then landed a frog splash for the win.

WINNERS: The Usos in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Too formulaic in structure, but good athleticism start to finish, as you’d expect with those four.)

-Cole chuckled about Roman Reigns and the Usos pouring dog food over King Corbin last week. Graves said no one should have to relive that. [c]

-A WrestleMania commercial aired with a pirate ship theme. It’s 58 days away.

-Alexa Bliss said she beat Bayley in San Jose before. Nikki Cross said she has to get past Dana, Carmella, and her first to get to Bayley. Bliss said she’s won titles on both Raw and Smackdown due to “something twisted” up her sleeve.

-A video package aired on the dog food payoff last week. Once again, they showed dog food being poured on Corbin, but Corbin did not “eat” any dog food, as was ad enticed. Cole said it was disgusting.

-They went to the announcers on camera who talked about how King Corbin went to “the big game” (they can’t say Super Bowl when it aired on their network?) and people complained he still smelled of dog food. Corbin went into the production truck and attacked the guy in charge and threw him out of the truck and down the steps. The guy said he was just doing his job, so Corbin asked if he is just doing his job now. Sonjay Dutt, Adam Pearce, and Shawn Daivari shows up in suits to yell at Corbin.

-In the ring, Elias strummed his guitar. He began to sing about San Jose, but was promptly interrupted by Cesaro’s music. Elias complained about being interrupted. Sami said the real issue is when he’s interrupted. He said if something bad happens to Elias, he brought it on himself. [c]

(2) ELIAS vs. CESARO (w/Sami Zayn)

Cole said Cesaro can’t be happy that his partner, Shinsuke Nakamura, lost the IC Title. He said new IC Champ Braun Strowman would be out later. Cesaro kicked Elias off the ring to the floor where Sami obnoxiously got in his face and taunted him. Cole asked if Sami ever shuts up. Graves said Sami is spouting wisdom, and you need to be open to accepting the truth. Sami took a cheap shot at Elias as Cesaro distracted the referee. When Elias made a comeback, Cesaro gave him an uppercut to knock him off the top rope. Then he superplexed Elias for a two count. Elias made a fiery comeback and landed a top rope flying elbow for the win.

WINNER: Elias in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I really thought Cesaro was going to get a needed win here. I’m puzzled, since Elias doesn’t really need to be a credible wrestler to continue doing what he does, but Sami’s a good act as a heel manager and with Nakamura last week and Cesaro this week, his guys have been really defined down to near irrelevance.)

-Cole said Charlotte Flair will join Renee Young and Booker T on “WWE Backstage” on FS1 next Tuesday.

-They showed Goldberg getting mic’d up. [c]

-Cole plugged the XFL on Fox starting tomorrow. Then they went to Cole and Graves at ringside. As Cole said Goldberg was coming out next to say who was next, Graves barged onto the stage. He said he is the King and he will not be silenced.