2/11 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Moxley vs. Santana, Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, Riho vs. Nyla Rose, Jungle Boy vs. MJF, Page & Omega vs. SCU for Tag Titles

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

FEBRUARY 11, 2020

AUSTIN, TEXAS AT H.E.B. CENTER

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@josh_chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

The H.E.B. Center is an 8,700-seat arena located in Cedar Park, Texas, near Austin. It is the home of the American Hockey League’s Texas Stars and the NBA G League’s Austin Spurs.

Road to Austin

This Week’s Show

Matches Announced:

Jon Moxley (1) vs. Santana

Riho (c) vs. Nyla Rosa (1) for the AEW Women’s Championship

Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. Jungle Boy

Adam Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. SCU (1) for the AEW Tag Team Championships

AEW Dark Results

Riho defeated Shoko Nakajima

Jimmy Havoc defeated Sonny Kiss

Hikaru Shida defeated Cassandra Golden

The Dark Order defeated Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt

(Josh’s Analysis: Another relatively meaningless episode of Dark. Sonny Kiss is super entertaining and deserves more than jobbing on Dark every other week.)

Matches and Segments

Jon Moxley (1) vs. Santana

Jon Moxley continues his rampage through the ranks of the Inner circle when he takes on Santana, this week. Santana will look to avenge the defeat of his Proud and Powerful partner, Ortiz, who Moxley pinned last week. After the match, Santana attacked Moxley, but quickly found himself on the wrong end of Moxley’s car keys as they were driven into his eye.

(Josh’s Analysis: I’m still in love with this build up to Moxley-Jericho, and expect a decisive Moxley victory tonight)

Riho (c) vs. Nyla Rosa (1) for the AEW Women’s Championship

Riho and Nyla Rose will face off in a long awaited rematch of their Oct. 2nd bout which crowned Riho the inaugural AEW Women’s Champion. Nyla Rose as grown increasingly angry and violent since that first meeting, even serving a suspension at the end of 2019 for attacking a referee. Riho has been champion for 133 days and this will be her 5th title defense.

(Josh’s Analysis: To be completely honest, I don’t get Riho. She is so much smaller than Nyla that I have an extremely difficult time suspending my disbelief. Here’s how I’d book it: Nyla Rose gets the Brock Lesnar treatment here, turning in an absolutely dominant performance and winning the belt. Riho spends the next few weeks re-establishing herself in the division with some big wins, building toward the rubber match w/Nyla at Revolution)

Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

On the October 30th edition of Dynamite the Inner Circle sent a message to Cody by breaking Dustin’s arm in a car door. Dustin vowed revenge, but didn’t get a chance to face anyone from the faction one-on-one until losing to Sammy Guevara in Jacksonville on January 1st. This week Rhodes hopes to finally get his comeuppance in front of his hometown crowd.

MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. Jungle Boy

Aside from a brief back and forth on Twitter, these two have barely crossed paths in AEW. Jungle Boy has proven to be a tough opponent (surviving 10 minutes with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho), but MJF is sure to have some cheating shenanigans up his sleeve.

(Josh’s Analysis: I guess MJF needs to stack up some wins before Revolution? RIP Jungle Boy.)

Adam Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. SCU (1) for the AEW Tag Team Championships

Page’s drinking may be getting out of control, and his relationship with the Young Bucks may be deteriorating, but he keeps finding a way to show up when it really counts. Page & Omega have managed to overcome their differences and miscommunications to string together an impressive series of victories, including winning the Tag Team titles from SCU on the Jericho Cruise.

(Josh’s Analysis: Where has SCU been since the cruise? I think they’ve only had one match, while the drama between Page and The Elite has been featured on every episode. I expect Omega & Page to retain)

