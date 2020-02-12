Triple H Takeover Media Conference Call Highlights: Trying to attract new demographics, dealing with a possible Keith Lee call-up, is Takeover length too long

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

This morning, Paul “Triple H” Levesque fielded questions from pro wrestling media on a variety of topics, as he always does the week of an NXT Takeover special.

There was a notable focus – as there often is on these calls – on whether the length of Takeover is a concern, particularly with six matches booked on this show rather than the usual five. Levesque’s usual response to this question is that the show is built based on what’s hot on TV and how the show can unfold, and from there, it’s a question of how long the show will go. He does believe there are diminishing returns when a show is bloated – this is a talking point he feels strongly about – but acknowledged that there are even more matches he would have liked to run on this show.

Levesque was asked about Keith Lee, and what the conversations are like with other brands when a talent such as Lee is red hot. When there’s a groundswell like this, there are conversations between Levesque, Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard about where Lee might be slotted, and how he can benefit the business.

Jason Powell of prowrestling.net asked how NXT could gain in key demographics and joked that he knew Levesque’s answer typically includes the words “it’s a marathon, not a sprint.” Levesque joked back that Powell can’t steal his catchphrase and expect him to have anything to say. Levesque did still use the “marathon” analogy in different wording, but also acknowledged that while NXT perhaps can compete with anyone in bell-to-bell action, and the hardcore wrestling audience is satisfied, now it’s a matter of adding the right ingredients to connect more with the casual fan.

Other topics include Bianca Belair’s show-stealing work with Charlotte and Rhea Ripley, the decision to remove “Women’s” from the NXT Women’s Championship rather than adding “Men’s” to the other one, the prospects of Spanish NXT: UK talent A-Kid, whether NXT could cannibalize itself on WrestleMania weekend with talent appearing on Mania itself, advice for The Rock’s daughter as she starts training, Halftime Heat, Shayna Baszler’s shift to the “main roster,” the signing of Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher, contractual obligations with Full Sail, and whether there’s potential to see Matt Riddle against Brock Lesnar in the future.

