WEEKLY OVERVIEW – ROH (thru 2/12): Top stories of week, major show lineups, live event results, schedule of live events, noteworthy social media posts, more

•Top Stories of the Week

ROH has announced that there will be a tournament to crown the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship. This presumably will replace the nomenclature “Women of Honor Champion.” it was also announced that the championship will be replaced by a new, gold belt. The first round matches start April 24th in Philadelphia.

The Supercard of Honor card is filling out. PCO vs. Nick Aldis has been announced for that show. It is yet to be seen if that will be a title vs. title match.

Shane Taylor announced that he has resigned with Ring of Honor

It was announced that Australian performer Adam Brooks has signed with ROH

•Live Event Results

ROH Free Enterprise

2/9/20 @ 3:00pm

UMBC Event Center – Baltimore, MD

Mark Haskins def. Alex Shelly Righteous (Vincent & Bateman) def. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry Flip Gordon def. Slex Alex Zayne def. Andrew Everett The Briscoes def. Bandido and Flamita Flip Gordon (dressed as Dragon Lee) won the 20-man battle royal. He receives a future ROH World Title Shot. Session Moth Martina def. Sumie Sakai Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff def. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham in a proving ground match. Brody King def. Rey Horus Marty Scurll and PCO def. Rush and Nick Aldis

•Upcoming Major Show(s)

ROH 18th Anniversary PPV

Las Vegas, NV

3/13/20 @ 6pm PST

Sam’s Town Live

Dragon Lee (c) vs. Bandido for the ROH World Television Championship

•Upcoming Events

ROH Bound by Honor in Nashville, TN – 2/28/20

ROH Gateway to Honor in Saint Charles, MO – 2/29/20

ROH 18th Anniversary (PPV Event) in Las Vegas, NV – 3/13/20

ROH Past vs. Present in Las Vegas, NV – 3/14/20

ROH Supercard of Honor (PPV Event) in Lakeland, FL – 4/4/20

ROH Pure Excellence Night 1 in Columbus, OH – 4/10/20

ROH Pure Excellence Night 2 in Pittsburgh, PA – 4/11/20

ROH Quest for the Gold in Philadelphia, PA – 4/24/20

ROH on Tour in Dallas, TX – 6/5/20

ROH on Tour in San Antonio, TX – 6/6/20

ROH Best in the World (PPV Event) in Baltimore, MD – 6/13/20

All current live events are located on rohwrestling.com.

•Latest TV Highlights: 2/8/20 ROH Wrestling

ROH TV Results

February 8th, 2020

Airing on Sinclair Networks and rohwrestling.com

The Bouncers defeated PJ Black & Brian Johnson

Rush, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King def. Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King

•ROH in the Media

•Social Media Scene

No one exemplifies both ROH’s past & present like Jay & Mark Briscoe, so it’s only fitting that they’re in the main event of ROH Past vs. Present in Las Vegas on March 14.@jaybriscoe84 vs @SussexCoChicken Read more: https://t.co/4a8VOfvfA2 🎟Tickets: https://t.co/6XHk8RpPqm pic.twitter.com/AnjOcY30Hm — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 12, 2020

This will be quite the bus ride.

Following the Bullet Club Beach Party at Whiskey Joe's, ROH is providing round-trip bus transportation to #SupercardofHonor in Lakeland, FL! Full details: https://t.co/AJwZ5ry4jj Tickets are on sale now! 🎟Tickets: https://t.co/U6UHCytRKe pic.twitter.com/w0T1fSmFb1 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 12, 2020

•Closing Commentary

We just had Free Enterprise. Either this event or Supercard will be looked to as the first event of a new era in ROH. Was the show perfect? No; of course not. But the show had signs of a new creative way to look at booking.

The Battle Royal was the prime example of this. The match created a lot of stories, and it made use of talent who has been underutilized. Kenny King teasing the style of win he had at Supercard of Honor. It was great that they teased that and went the other way.

Also, Flip winning dressed as someone else is a nice call back to the All In event in 2018. This shows that Marty knows some beats that fans are excited about in storytelling. Hopefully this goodwill will continue.

Overall I am still very optimistic about ROH, and the addition of a lot of events is a great sign.

