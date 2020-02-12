News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/12 – Ten Pounds of Talk: Wells, Taylor, and Harris cover a strange and disjointed episode of NWA Powerrr featuring Rock’n’Roll Express vs. Aldis & Isaacs, stipulation changes to upcoming Aldis vs. Scurll match, more (58 min)

February 12, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Ten Pounds of Talk, Kelly Wells, Michael Taylor, and J.R. Harris cover a strange and disjointed episode of NWA Powerrr featuring Rock’n’Roll Express vs. Aldis & Isaacs, stipulation changes to the upcoming Aldis vs. Scurll match, and more.

