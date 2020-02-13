FREE PODCAST 2/13 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk XFL launch, preview NXT Takeover, review NXT on USA, review Raw + Bonus Triple H Q&A Media Call (135 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP Podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” They begin with a review of week one of the XFL and the positives coming out of the weekend, then a review of Raw, a review of NXT on USA, and a preview of Sunday’s NXT Takeover Portland live event. Then the show concludes with a bonus Triple H Media Q&A from earlier this week discussing Takeover and other pertinent NXT issues such as Keith Lee’s future.

