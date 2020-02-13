VIP AUDIO 2/13 – Triple H Media Q&A: NXT Takeover Portland topics including length of show, Keith Lee’s future, how to draw more younger viewers, skipping word “women” in NXT Title mentions, NXT on WM, Charlotte-Ripley on WM or Takeover (45 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

SHOW SUMMARY: The following is Triple H’s Media Q&A from earlier this week covering a variety of NXT Takeover Portland-related topics such as the length of show, Keith Lee’s future, how to draw more younger viewers, skipping the word “women” in NXT Women’s Title mentions, NXT wrestlers on WrestleMania this year, Charlotte-Rhea Ripley, and more.

