VIP AUDIO 2/13 – East Coast Cast #488 (NSFW): Bryant and Hawkins discuss Baszler biting Becky, McIntyre set up well for WM main event against Lesnar, AEW getting noticeably better, more (95 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s episode, Cam and Trav discuss the extremely odd choice to have Shayna Baszler bite Becky Lynch’s neck and draw a ton of (fake) blood. Will the reaction from the fans cause WWE to abandon the visual going forward? Drew McIntyre is set up beautifully for his Wrestlemania main event against Brock Lesnar. AEW getting noticeably better week by week. NXT holding steady heading into a Takeover PPV weekend without main roster support. Any chance we’ll see John Cena vs. Goldberg at Wrestlemania?! Calls, emails, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO