IMPACT SACRIFICE PRIMER: Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin, Johnny Swinger vs. Joey Ryan, The North vs. Rascalz, Jordynne Grace vs. Jessicka Havok

Sacrifice is back, not a as the traditional PPV it was, but as an Impact Plus Special. A lot of the storylines from the Mexico tapings have set up matches for the special giving it a PPV feel. This iteration of Sacrifice will be coming from the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday, February 22, 2020. It is being produced in conjunction with Ohio Valley Wrestling.

1. Kiera Hogan vs. mystery opponent

Story in a Nutshell: Who will be Kiera Hogan’s mystery opponent?

What is there to say? Kiera Hogan will be in action and no opponent has been announced. Since Madison Rayne has started the Madison Rayne Golden Opportunity Open Challenge, and Kiera and Madison are best frenemies, maybe Kiera Hogan is debuting her own open challenge.

Prediction: If the mystery opponent is a widely recognized then the mystery opponent wins. I’m talking an ODB type. Otherwise, if it’s an OVW talent, then she’ll put in a good showing, but Kiera will ultimately win.

2. Willie Mack vs. Jay Bradley

Story in a Nutshell: OVW talent Jay Bradley tests his mettle against the big man, Willie Mack.

No story here, I’ve seen Bradley a few times and look forward to seeing how he works with Willie Mack. The only question is, will Johnny Swinger show up to try and continue wooing Mack into a partnership?

Prediction: Willie Mack wins.

3. OVE (Dave Crist & Madman Fulton) vs. Larry D & Acey Romero

Story in a Nutshell: Can two of Impact Wrestling’s newest signees hang with the unscrupulous Dave Crist and resident berserker Madman Fulton?

There is a lot of beef on display in this one. I’m a big fan of Acey and I am looking forward to seeing what Larry D can bring to Impact. More new blood is always welcome.

Prediction: OVE wins but it should be a hard-hitting match.

4. Johnny Swinger vs. Joey Ryan

Story in a Nutshell: Can the ring… No. Can Kentucky contain THIS MUCH SLEAZE!

These two have gone… head to head before. Who will… come out on top this time? Will Swinger touch it? Will there be phallus flipping?

Prediction: Joey Ryan goes over HARD. (What? Stop looking at me like that. You know what this match is about.)

5. The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) vs. The Rascalz (Trey & Wentz) for the Impact World Tag Team Championship

Story in a Nutshell: No build to this match as Trey Miguel has been a side player in the Ace Austin vs. Tessa Blanchard story. His reward? He’ll likely be on the losing end on what will be candidate for match of the night.

Prediction: The North retains, their angle is with TJP and Fallah Bahh. Unfortunately, this means another loss for Trey Miguel.

6. Jordynne Grace vs. Jessicka Havok for the Impact Knockouts Championship

Story in a Nutshell: New champ Jordynne Grace faces her first challenger in an (I can’t believe she’s really still) undefeated Jessicka Havok.

This match is a good way for Grace to set the pace for her championship run. I am surprised Havok is her first opponent since I’d expect a bigger build to this match. It makes me believe it might not even happen.

Prediction: I’m going off on a limb here… Havok is taken out by Su Yung prior to the match and is replaced by Taya Valkyrie demanding a rematch. Grace wins. Otherwise Grace retains due to Su Yung’s interference.

7. Daga vs. Jake Crist

Story in a Nutshell: Daga takes on former X Division champion Jake Crist… for the lulz?

To be perfectly honest, there has been no build to this match outside some run ins Daga has had with OVE while teaming with Tessa Blanchard during her feud with Sami Callihan. It should be a good match if both guys are motivated.

Prediction: Daga needs to stack up some wins if he is going to be taken seriously. He’s heading into a program with RVD, so he needs the momentum. A loss doesn’t hurt Jake since he is a tag team specialist anyway.

8. Rhino vs. Moose

Story in a Nutshell: Gore vs. No Jackhammer Needed Spear. Whose finisher will prevail?

This feud has received a ton of screen time for such a simplistic angle. This is the story of two alpha males trying to come out on top. Moose beat Rhino in a no disqualification match on the Hard to Kill PPV and afterward, in the Mexico tapings, they kept getting involved in each other’s matches.

Prediction: As much as I’d like this feud to end here, I think Rhino wins to set up a third rubber match down the line.

9. Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin, Non-title Champion vs. Champion Match

Story in a Nutshell: Another sleazeball, Ace Austin, is an expert at getting under his opponent’s skin. Can Tessa fend off the head games and prove she’s the most dominant champ?

Ace Austin has been claiming that he is the dominant Impact Wrestling champion since Tessa was a participant in the match where he won the X Division title. During the Mexico tapings, they had several tag matches where they were opposite each other to exacerbate their feud.

Prediction: Tessa needs some opponents she can credibly beat to give her championship run some clout, before Sami Callihan returns and reignites their feud, so she wins.