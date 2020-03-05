NXT HITS & MISSES 3/4: Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong, Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai, Blackheart vs. Green, Undisputed Era vs. Burch & Lorgan, Ripley video package

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai in a Steel Cage – HIT : The first of two cage matches tonight! We’ve seen these two former best friends locked in a feud since War Games and as Nox put it last week, “Kai started this in a cage, and I’ll finish it in a cage. Raquel Gonzales accompanied Kai to the ring and stood menacingly outside the ring as the match got underway. It took a little while for the cage to actually come into play about 10 minutes into the bout when Kai threw Nox into the cage, taking her out for the commercial break. I feel like the beginning of this match was a little plodding at times, but still entertaining nonetheless. I would have liked to see them kick it into high gear a little sooner though the argument could be made that the cage was simply to keep Gonzales at bay, not to maim one another. Once the first commercial break concluded, they picked up the pace a notch and solidly hooked the rest of the crowd in. Towards the end of the match, after Kai accidentally kicked the door into Gonzales noggin, why didn’t Nox just run out of the ring? The door to the cage was still wide open when she went for the cover. That said, I loved the finish. Very unique way to end a cage match, something I don’t think I’ve ever seen before. Raquel’s interference tells me that this is far from the end of the Nox and Kai feud. And I’m 100% okay with that.

Rhea Video Package – HIT : Another excellent video package showing Rhea visiting the site of this year’s WrestleMania played. They hyped the match and her story leading her to becoming the first NXT wrestler to wrestle at WrestleMania. Very well done.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Chelsea Green – MISS : Chelsea Green, rocking a much darker look this week, was introduced to the ring by Robert Stone, while the green haired Shotzi drove her power-wheels tank down the ramp (boy, all this green could get confusing). The first qualifier match in this mini-tournament to determine the number 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship kicked off with a relatively quick win for Chelsea Green. Really confused as to why Shotzi was in this spot after her strong showing against Baszler a few weeks ago. Chelsea just doesn’t come across to me as a star, and I feel like Shotzi has the makings to be something special.

Keith Lee Addresses The Crowd – HIT : Lee came to the ring and cut a promo about how a lot of men are invoking his name in trying to put their hands on the North American Title. Cameron Grimes made his way to the ring and cut a heat-magnet of a promo on Lee. The crowd wouldn’t even let him speak they were booing so loud. He said that next week, Regal made it official that he’ll be wrestling Lee for the belt. Lee said that he was an equal opportunity ass-whooper and pushed Grimes out of the ring. Solid segment, both men are incredibly over, and this match is one I’m definitely looking forward to.

Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Danny Birch & Oney Lorcan – HIT : Lorcan & Birch may be relegated to a status just above local jobbers, but they are one of my favorite teams in all of WWE. Something about their tenacity and intensity draws me in every time. What a tag team match between these teams. A lot of old school tag wrestling mixed with some modern day “high workrate” moves. What a showing for Oney Lorcan though. He singlehandedly took out KOR & Fish on more than one occasion. Inevitably, he ate the pin. But he was the standout in this match to me. After the match, UE called out the Broserweights, wanting a shot at the tag titles. The Broserweights made their way to the stage and were swiftly taken out by the Grizzled Young Vets. They are laying claim to the tag titles as well. I smell a #1 contender match coming our way soon.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Austin Theory – HIT : Earlier in the night, we saw a video package of Theory being interviewed outside Full Sail. Swerve interjected and challenged him to this match. Two young up-and-comers in this brand, two guys who are undoubtedly going to be stars. I think overall, this match was a little on the underwhelming side, at least until the end, for what we know these two can do in the ring. But it was still a hard hitting and entertaining showcase for these two youngbloods.

Why Johnny, Why? – : Mauro Ranallo sat with Gargano to ask him why he turned on Ciampa. A very well produced interview and an excellent delivery by Gargano on this promo. Johnny Wrestling skirted around the question “why?” by getting in Mauro’s face and screaming “You know why!” and that “If you admit that, you’re a liar!” Gargano got super angry at some of the calls that Mauro said on air until Mauro walked away from the interview. We still don’t have an answer as to why he turned on Ciampa, but I loved how this was shot and produced. Less high on the story, but I’m not going to poo-poo it before they get the chance to tell it.

Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong in a Steel Cage – HIT : From start to finish, Strong and Dream added this extra “oomph” to their offense, really selling the fact that this was a heated feud. I liked the fact that they had Horsegirl, Marina Shaffir, make a cameo appearance in the match to support her husband, Strong. Other than acknowledging that she’s his wife, this was the first time I recall seeing them on screen together. A very emotional, hard hitting and action packed cage match. Another finish that I didn’t expect. Dream pushed Strong out of the ring and locked himself in with Adam Cole after the rest of UE interfered and Cole was thrown inside. Dream took it to Cole as he used the kendo stick to keep the rest of the UE members at bay. I think this solidifies Dream as the next challenger for the NXT Championship.

