FREE PODCAST 3/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy: (3-13-15) March to WrestleMania analysis including a timely analysis of Reigns’s entitled on-air attitude, Bryan’s fall, Taker-Bray, Sting-Hunter (133 min)

March 14, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy with an analysis of the march to WrestleMania 31 including Daniel Bryan’s fall, Roman Reigns’s rise and his counter-productive entitled attitude in his public statements and demeanor, Undertaker-Bray Wyatt, Sting-Hunter, U.S. and IC titles, and more including live callers and email topics.

