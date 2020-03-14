VIP AUDIO 3/14 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Comfort wrestling – Defining the top ten “comfort” wrestling matches to watch to ease stress and relax (53 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Comfort wrestling. On the show, Zack Heydorn lays out and defines his top ten “comfort” wrestling matches to go to in order to ease stress and relax. Matches discussed include The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25, Austin vs. The Rock, CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe, Flair vs. Steamboat, an oddity, and much more. Stay safe, stay healthy, and enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO