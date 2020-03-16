FREE PODCAST 3/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey discuss UFC’s “fan-free” card in Brasilia, Dana White’s insistence that UFC continue during pandemic, the role in-person fans play in pro wrestling, more (75 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey discuss the new reality of the UFC operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. They look back at the UFC’s “fan-free” card in Brasilia. They navigate through Dana White’s insistence that the UFC continue during the pandemic. The guys close the show by discussing the position that the WWE is in, and the role that in-person fans play in pro wrestling.

