3/16 WWE Raw Results: Keller’s report on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in fan-free setting, A.J. Styles-Undertaker contract signing for WrestleMania, Edge live in-ring interview

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 16, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Jerry Lawler, Byron Saxton

[HOUR ONE]

-The announcers (showing zero social spacing etiquette) stood mid-ring and introduced the show. They threw to a brief video recap of A.J. Styles last week vowing to take Undertaker’s soul at WrestleMania. Then they hyped that Undertaker was present to have a contract signing with A.J. Styles. As Phillips plugged that Randy Orton was also present, Edge’s music interrupted them. He made his quick ring entrance as the blue spotlights in the empty stands shone and moved back and forth.

-Edge said it’s been a strange month and a half for him and his wife, Beth Phoenix. “Let’s roll the footage,” he said. They went to a video package.

-Back live, Edge said when his dad introduced him to Orton 21 years ago, “this young fresh-face athlete,” his gut told him everything from that moment was going to change and their paths would intertwine. He talked about stealing the show for the IC Title, Rated RKO destroying DX. “I was prove right,” he said. “Up and down all of those roads, exchanging stories, finding out that we disliked the same people, that we owed the same man for pushing them to their capabilities. That man’s name is Mick Foley.” He said Foley wanted to show them what they could do and hand the torch to them. “Randy, we grabbed it, we did,” he said. “But there was one lesson I took from Mick that you didn’t, and that lesson was grit.” He said that was what he needed after nine years of wrist and neck injuries and compete in the Royal Rumble. He said despite many similarities, Orton is “an entitled brat.” He said he got everything handed to him on a silver platter. He said it kills him and makes him so jealous that a guy like had to work for everything and got it. “I didn’t get it handed to me,” he said. “I got raised by a single parent who broke her back to make sure my visions, my dreams could come true – and they did.”

He said it makes Orton jealous that he threw him out of the Rumble after nine years away. “That’s what this is really all about,” he said. “This isn’t love. You don’t love me. You’re jealous. You are jealous because you can’t do what I do and that tears you apart.” He said two weeks ago Beth came back to give a medical update on him. “What no one realizes, what you don’t realize, Randy, is she was here to retire me again, She didn’t feel it was fair that someone should be forced to retire from what they love to do – not once, but twice. You just couldn’t let her finish, could you, Randy?” He said Randy pulled him out of a hole that Randy dug for him and kept him from making a terrible decision. He said it’s simple – at WrestleMania, if he’s got the guts, he wants a Last Man Standing match. “I write this story!” he said. “And this story isn’t a tragedy, man. This is a redemptive story, and at WrestleMania, you won’t stand back up.” He dropped the mic and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tremendous delivery. Intense, believable, admirable.)

-Lawler wondered what Orton thought of that. Then they went to a clip from earlier of a Becky Lynch semi truck arriving with her logo and face painted on it. “Lass Kicker” and “The Man” was also painted on it. It pulled up to the Performance Center. Phillips said, “I dig it!” Lawler said, “I guess.” Becky honked the horn and strutted out. She waved at three people standing within a foot of each other. [c]

-Phillips noted that Raw is live from the Performance Center. “This is Monday Night Raw’s most unique show in history,” he said. No allusion to the reason. They went to the trio of announcers who hyped that it’s “Stone Cold 3:16 Day” and Steve Austin would be out later. Saxton threw to the Royal Rumble match. They cut to a break ten minutes in. [c]

(Keller’s Analysis: They haven’t announced a match. I wonder if Vince McMahon disliked the matches without fans to the point that he discontinued it. We’ll see as the show progressed, but what does that mean for WrestleMania, since it’s been moved to the Performance Center?)

Back from the break, Lesnar was still in the match pacing, waiting for the sixth entrant – Kofi Kingston.