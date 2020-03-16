News Ticker

WWE updates WrestleMania 36 status for Tampa Bay next month

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

March 16, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

WWE sent the following update on WrestleMania…

In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Related Articles

1 Comment on WWE updates WrestleMania 36 status for Tampa Bay next month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019