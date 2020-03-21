FREE PODCAST 3/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Daniel Palmer returns to talk Austin 3/16 Day, the folly of reading too much into Triple H’s “demotion,” plus Scarlett Harris of Women Love Wrestling pops in to talk about her fandom, future books, more (85 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: DPalm of MTR Network returns to chat Steve Austin leading up to Monday’s aired 3/16 episode. However, with the start of Covid-19 isolation, we talk more about the creativity in the moment among wrestlers, how the empty arena shows can affect the bottom lines of WWE, AEW, and companies around the world, and Palm of course has to get a dig or two in on the Knicks. Scarlett pops by to give insight into her article, as well as her future book interests, with a focus on removing some of the luminaries of wrestling away from being end-all be-all evaluators of female talent.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO