FREE PODCAST 3/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (3-23-10) Keller & Mitchell review head-to-head Monday battle between Raw and Impact, Hogan damaged by Impact’s weak ratings (110 min)

March 22, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more
SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (3-23-10), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell review the head-to-head Monday battle between Raw and Impact, Hulk Hogan damaged by Impact’s weak ratings, speculation on Sting, Ric Flair, A.J. Styles, and Rob Van Dam storyline moves by Impact, Bruce’s predictions on how much longer Impact can take a viewership hit against Raw on Mondays before moving back to Thursday nights, and much more.

