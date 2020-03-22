VIP AUDIO 3/22 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: The Quarantine Files #1 – Rey Mysterio 1996 (39 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: Not your standard On the Canvas, but a special edition – The Quarantine Files. In this series of shows, amidst quarantine, Zack Heydorn examines a year’s worth of PPV matches from a single wrestling act. The Quarantine Files episode number one discusses and analyzes the 1996 PPV run of matches from Rey Mysterio. 1996 marked Mysterio’s debut in WCW. Match analysis includes Mysterio vs. Dean Malenko, Ultimate Dragon, Psicosis, and others. Enjoy!

