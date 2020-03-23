3/23 WWE Raw Results: Keller’s report on Heyman and Lesnar live in the Performance Center addressing McIntyre, Orton answers Edge, WrestleMania 36 hype

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 23, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton

Tonight after WWE Raw, join me live with guest cohost Rich Fann to break down the show with live callers and emails from listeners.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER RAW

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

[Q1] -They opened with Paul Heyman in front of a blank backdrop. He said no one has been more dominant for so long as Brock Lesnar has. They showed clips of Brock giving F5s to Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, John Cena, and “even the Undertaker at WrestleMania.” Then they cut to Drew McIntyre who said everything Heyman said was true. He said there hasn’t been anyone who has conquered everything in his path quite like Lesnar. “Then Brock Lesnar ran into me,” he said, smiling. They went to a clip of Drew eliminated Brock at the Royal Rumble. He said last week on Raw he showed Brock that it wasn’t a one-time fluke at the Rumble. He said he’s learned in his life not to make a Claymore promise he can’t back up, so he’s choosing his words carefully. “I’m going to Claymore Lesnar flush in the face, knock him on his ass, and pin Brock Lesnar to become the reigning, defending, undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World at WrestleMania.”

-They cut to the Performance Center with the hard camera aimed at the entrance stage this week instead of the empty chairs. In the ring stood Heyman and Lesnar. You could see Phillips and Saxton in the background. He said, “It’s time to be honest with each other for a change here.” He said we live in most uncertain times right now, and this time in history, they all just need a little certainty in their lives. “I give you that certainty in Brock Lesnar.” He said McIntyre can train his ass off, he can go to the gym, he can spar with mixed martial artists, and he can do anything he wants. He said Drew cannot beat Lesnar at WrestleMania, though. He emphasized it’s “a WrestleMania too big for one night.” He said God’s prayer line is going to give him only a busy signal right now. He said Drew will hope that Lesnar will answer the prayer of making it quick and painless, but after what happened at the Rumble and in Brooklyn, N.Y., Lesnar will make it quick but he won’t make it painless. “I assure you, when WrestleMania is over, Drew McIntyre is going to be just another bitch that tried, other wannabe that got douched out, by the greatest champion to ever stand in a WWE ring.” He closed with “Then, now, and forever.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Strong promo from Heyman. Made its points in an emphatic way – both Heyman’s words and Lesnar’s facial expressions – and made the match feel like a big deal. McIntyre has a certain credible confidence that no opponent of Lesnar has projected to date.)

-They cut to Saxton plugging the Lesnar-McIntyre match. He said it takes place a week from Saturday, so that answers which match is likely to headline the first night. They shifted to plugging Orton addressing Edge’s challenge later tonight. [c]

-The announcers commented on the A.J. Styles-Undertaker match at WrestleMania. Saxton said Styles joins them live on Raw later. Then Phillips and Saxton, on camera, threw to a replay of the 2015 Royal Rumble match with Lesnar defending against both John Cena and Seth Rollins.

(Keller’s Analysis: It appears Jerry Lawler isn’t there this week. That’s good to not have him, especially, traveling considering at his age the coronavirus is exponentially more deadly and he hardly qualifies as “essential personnel” in these times.)

[Q2] -The ring entrances aired and the match replay began. [c]

[Q3] -The match continued until Seth leaped off the top rope turnbuckle and crashed onto Lesnar and through the announce table. With Seth and Lesnar down, they cut to a second mid-match break. [c]

-More of the match aired. Lesnar was KO’d on the table. [c]

[Q4] -The announcers said Lesnar was suffering from at least a broken rib on the table at ringside. Meanwhile, Cena lifted Seth for an Attitude Adjustment, but Seth escaped and landed his Stomp for a near fall. Later, though, when Seth went for the Curb Stomp, Lesnar popped up and hit an F5 for the win to retain the WWE Title. The match lasted until 49 minutes into the first hour.

-The announcers commented on highlights of Rob Gronkowski appearing on Smackdown last week and, with help from Mojo Rawley, shoving over Baron Corbin. The Fox NFL music played as they hyped that he’d host WrestleMania a week from Saturday. Phillips noted that a week from Saturday, Styles will face Undertaker. (It’s sounding like Saturday might end up being the Raw-brand show.)

-They showed a video package on the Styles-Undertaker feud so far. [c]

-More clips aired of Styles-Undertaker aired.

[HOUR TWO]

[Q5] -Styles walked onto the stage with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Styles said for the first time in history, WrestleMania is too big for one night. He said it’s not official that he and the Phenom will go head-to-head at WrestleMania. He said he doesn’t care which night it’s on. He said Undertaker might care, though, because he’s not sure when his wife lets him out of the house. “He’s totally lost control of everything,” he said. He said last week Undertaker came out with big stretchy pants. He tried to come up with the name. Anderson offered, “Depends?” Styles said, “Those are diapers, but he may or may not have had those on too.” Gallows offered, “Maternity pants.” Styles said: “Yes! And he looked like a gothic version of Dog the Bounty Hunter. No, a gothic version of Tiger King. If you haven’t, you will. That’s a sweet burn. Trust me on that one.”

Styles asked Anderson and Gallows if they’ve seen Taker’s Twitter accounting. He said it’s ridiculous, but it showed Undertaker swimming with a tiger at a rescue thing or something. He pointed at the big screen and showed Taker and Michelle McCool in a YouTUbe video with an actual tiger saying the tiger needs them to be protected. He said Undertaker is talking about tigers now. “Who is this man?” he asked. “Has he lost complete control over himself?” He said he hasn’t been the same since he lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. “I wanted to take his soul, but his wife Michelle has beat me to it,” he said. He said his mystique is gone. He said he’s liking things on social media and posting selfie’s on Instagram. “Who is this man?” he asked. He said he doesn’t want the Mark Calaway who is posting selfie’s on Twitter. “I want the Undertaker from yesteryear, that’s who I want,” he said. “And he’s nowhere to be found.” He said he’s going to give the fans what they want. He said he will give them what they want to see and bring back the Dead Man in a match that he would love to be in. He said it’s right in his wheelhouse. “A boneyard match,” he said. “This is your match, Taker. This is for you.” He said when it’s over, because he vowed to bury him, he has the perfect plot picked out for the him. He said ironically enough it’s the same plot his wife picked out when she buried his career. He laughed and said, “Got him again!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Styles was obnoxious, and I think he’s playing to the male audience who don’t like being told by their friends that they’re under the control of their domineering wives. He’s also going for heat with women who think such claims are often levied and are almost always unfounded and sexist. Now, what this does for Taker’s rep, I’m not sure. Styles isn’t wrong. The mystique is gone now that Taker has abandoned the long-protected mystique. But if he was ready to do public service announcements and be active on social media, more power to him, I suppose. It’s his life and his choice.)

-Saxton and Phillips reacted to Styles. They said The Street Profits will defend their Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania against Andrade & Angel Garza. They said each would have a match on Raw tonight.

-Charly Caruso interviewed Angel Garza, Zelina Vega, and Andrade. Vega condescended Caruso. She said she’s not looking good, she’s “looking so.” She said they are the most charismatic team in WWE, and soon Andrade will be the most decorated champion in all of WWE. She said the Street Profits can dance forever, but not for long with the Raw Tag Team Titles. Garza gave Caruso a flirtatious look, walked off camera, the returned to and made eye contact with her again and smiled and winked. She seemed smitten and flustered as she plugged the tag match up next. [c]

-The announcer on camera walked about the Bone Yard match challenge by Styles. Saxton wondered what it even is. He said Styles may regret asking for that. They threw to a video package on Edge’s promo last week.

(1) ANDRADE & ANGEL GARZA vs. RICOCHET & CEDRIC

[Q5] So the empty chairs are entirely gone, which is a huge improvement. That was disconcerting staring at those. Instead, the camera’s aimed at the stage with the video entrance iron with the Raw logo. Early in the match, Andrade shoved Ricochet off the top turnbuckle to the floor. As Andrade distracted the ref, Garza threw Ricochet into the ring. Cedric chased him away. The Street Profits then came out to their music. They joined the announcers on commentary. They all shook hands. [c]

Back live, Andrade had Ricochet grounded in an armbar. The Street Profits provided commentary. Phillips asked Montez Ford what’s in his plastic cup. He said happiness. They cut to a break after some four-way action. Garza superkicked Ricochet in the chest, but then Ricochet caught him flying off the second rope with a dropkick to the chest. [c]

[Q6] The Profits cheerlead throughout the match and added a lot of energy, like Asuka did last week. For the finish, Andrade finished Cedric with a back elbow. The ref didn’t seem to know it was the finish as he let up on the third slap, but then quickly hit the mat to make it afterward. Cedric lifted his shoulder after that as if he wasn’t sure, either.

WINNERS: Andrade & Garza in 19:00.

-After the match, the Street Profits gave them props. They stood and applauded from the announce desk on the stage. As Garza and Andrade gloated for too long, the Profits lost patience and walked to the ring wearing their tag belts. They entered the ring, but were swarmed by Andrade and Garza. The Profits fought back and got the better of them quickly. The heels fled to the back and the Profits waved and smiled at them. Phillips said the Profits would be action live next on Raw. [c]

-A clip aired of Kofi Kingston winning the WE Title last year at WrestleMania. The announcers reacted. Saxton said he still gets goosebumps and he’ll never forget it. Phillips said that’s what WrestleMania is all about. Phillips threw to a clip of the Steve Austin appearance last week. Saxton got a panicked look and said they didn’t need to air any of that again. Phillips asked if he was sterile after that. Saxton said he’s surprised his voice is still low.

(2) THE STREET PROFITS vs. SHANE THORNE & BRENDON VINK

They went right to the match without ring entrances. Phillips quickly introduced Thorne and Vink as being from NXT. Dawkins got a hot tag a few minutes in. Ford tagged back in and landed his finishing frog splash on Throne for the win.

WINNERS: Street Profits in 4:00.

-They showed Riddick Moss jogging in his neighborhood. A referee drove by. Moss said he knows he can’t afford to live in his neighborhood, so he knows what’s going on. He ordered the ref to pull over and get out of his car. When he did, R-Truth rolled him up on the grass for a three count to regain his 24/7 Title.

-The announcers hyped that Shayna Baszler was coming out next live. [c]

-A commercial said Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa have gone too far and now have to answer to Triple H on NXT on USA this Wednesday… A WrestleMania 36 hype video aired. Then the announcers talked about Gronk hosting. The announcers said Elias vs. King Corbin is now official for WrestleMania. They ran down the rest of the line-up.

[HOUR THREE]

-They went to Caruso standing by with Baszler mid-ring with a spotlight over them and a darkened background. Baszler snarled at her. Caruso talked about Baszler dominating in the Elimination Chamber. She asked how she will conduct herself as champion if she beats Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Baszler didn’t respond. Caruso tried again. Baszler said she sure looks nervous and asked, “Why are you nervous? Are you afraid I’m going to bite? Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.” She smiled in self-satisfaction. Caruso said she bit Becky in the back of her neck. She asked if Becky should expect that level of aggression and tactics at WrestleMania. Baszler said what Becky should expect is that she’s going to lose. Baszler said what he wants to know is why does she want the Raw Title so much. “Because I love to destroy,” she said. She said beating Becky at WrestleMania for that title will destroy Becky. She said from the beginning, she has shown everyone who she is Caruso then was about to throw to a clip from Survivor Series the last time she and Becky shared a ring. Instead, Becky surprised Baszler with a chairshot to the back. Becky swung and hit her across her back again, then looked down at Baszler wincing in pain, smiled, and walked away as her music began to play. Phillips asked, “How is the cage fighter going to respond before WrestleMania.”

-The announcers hyped that Aleister Black was up next. [c]