SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Golazo Dan, a fellow veteran of Japanese wrestling fandom! Dan is the perfect guest for a topic we were so excited to bring to you. It’s all about “The Lost Boys” of 2000s Puroresu as we wax nostalgic about some of the great wrestlers who graced our hard drives fifteen years ago. The likes of Munenori Sawa and Makai #4 stole a spot in all of our hearts back in the day, and Alan and Dan go back in time to a simpler time to talk about them. There was no global pandemic, and all we had to worry about was what tricks the Florida Brothers might try to pull to get the winner’s share of the purse! Check it out!

