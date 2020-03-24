FREE PODCAST 3/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fann: Punk movie reviews, Undertaker’s mystique extinguished, new set-up at PC, Orton responds to Edge, Lesnar & Heyman (139 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Rich Fann from the PWTorch East Coast Cast and the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Deep Dive” podcast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers including A.J. Styles extinguishing Undertaker’s mystique, the improved set-up at Performance Center, Randy Orton responding to Edge, Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins confronts Kevin Owens, and more with live callers and emails. Also, Keller and Fann give their thoughts on the new Netflix horror movie starring C.M. Punk/Phil Brooks.

