VIP AUDIO 3/23 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Styles emasculating Taker some more, Baszler talks ruining Becky at WM, Heyman promo, Orton promo, KO-Seth (25 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including A.J. Styles extinguishing Undertaker’s mystique, the improved set-up at Performance Center, Randy Orton responding to Edge, Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins confronts Kevin Owens, Charly Caruso interviews Shayna Baszler mid-ring, Becky Lynch shows up, Andrade & Angel Garza vs. Ricochet & Cedric, Street Profits in a squash, and more.

