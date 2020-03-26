VIP AUDIO 3/25 – East Coast Cast #494 (NSFW): Trav and Cam talk more about Coronavirus, the Benoit episode of “Dark Side of the Ring,” WrestleMania being broken up into two-day event, more (91 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This week, The RoRo is still the number one topic on everyone’s minds. Coronavirus has everyone stuck at home and is still ruining our collective entertainments (and health, well-being, and businesses)! Travis is back out of the wrestling loop. Cam watched the Benoit episode of “Dark Side of the Ring” and explains that there is so much more to that tragedy than was well-known. WrestleMania being broken up into a two-day event. Sports-starved fans get creative to fill the void. Calls, emails, and more talk.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO