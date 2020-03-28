FREE PODCAST 3/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Rabbit in a Blender, Mandy’s not a Prize, Triple H frames Reigns-Goldberg, live callers & mailbag (115 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Mike Meyers to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including hype for Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns match including Triple H framing the two men’s different kind of intensity, the latest with Otis-Mandy-Dolph Ziggler, New Day vs. The Usos with Miz & Morrison at ringside, Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Michael Cole having fun, Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss with Nikki’s enthusiastic commentary, a Firefly Funhouse with a rabbit in a blender, Baron Corbin tossing Elias off a platform, and more with live callers. Discussion also includes whether WWE is taking too many liberties with the narrative structure and rules of engagement with pre-taped segments and what that portends for WrestleMania next weekend.

