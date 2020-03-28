News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/27 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Usos vs. New Day with Miz & Morrison on color, Gulak vs. Nakamura with Sami on color, Asuka vs. Alexa with Nikki on color, Firefly Funhouse, Triple H analyzes Reigns-Goldberg (23 min)

March 28, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including The Usos vs. New Day with Miz & Morrison on color, Drew Gulak vs. Shisuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn on color, Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross on color, a Firefly Funhouse with a challenge for a match style to John Cena, Triple H analyzes Reigns-Goldberg intensity, a replay of Triple H vs. Reigns from WM32, more from Otis, Mandy Rose, and Dolph Ziggler, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019