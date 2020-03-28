VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #594 (March 18, 2000): Cover Story analysis of upcoming changes in TV landscape with WWF leaving USA Network for TNN, coverage of ECW’s Living Dangerously PPV, Keller’s feature editorial looking at pros and cons of potential of ECW taking WWF’s spot on USA Network, more

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #594 cover-dated March 18, 2000: This issue features a cover story analysis of the upcoming changes in the TV landscape with the WWF leaving USA Network for TNN… Detailed coverage of ECW’s Living Dangerously PPV… Wade Keller’s feature editorial looking at the pros and cons of the potential of ECW taking WWF’s spot on USA Network… WWF Newswire with details of Steve Austin’s recovery, William Regal signing, and Shawn Michaels’s media interview… WCW Newswire on Gene Okerlund being arrested, the latest on the booking committee changes, and more… ECW Newswire with details on New Jack’s big bump at the PPV… Letters to the Torch… Reviews of Raw, Nitro, Smackdown, ECW on TNN, and other shows…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #594

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE